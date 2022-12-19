(The Center Square) – The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $3.94 statewide Monday, down from $4.10 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 16-cent decrease per gallon slowed from the 21 cents per gallon declines of the prior two weeks.
“The cost of oil, gasoline’s main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that’s $50 less than the peak last Spring,” said AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement. “Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off.”
Compared with the national average of $3.14 per gallon, Washington’s $3.94 places it 80 cents higher than the rest of the nation and $1.32 above the nation's least expensive fuel market, Texas, currently sitting at $2.62 per gallon.
Holding at fourth most expensive nationwide from the week prior, Washington’s pump prices were again only beat out by Nevada, California, and Hawaii who filled out third to first on the list.
In the Evergreen State intra-state variance remains high, spanning a range of $1.05 per gallon. The outliers this week are, for the first time since The Center Square began reporting on fuel prices in Washington State, both on the same side of the Cascade Range.
San Juan County and Skagit County, which are geographically adjacent separated only by portions of the Salish Sea, represent our most and least expensive gas prices statewide at $4.36 and $3.31 per gallon respectively.
Washington state residents also have a new cap-and-trade tax to look forward to starting Jan. 1 which, as previously reported by The Center Square, could drive fuel costs an estimated 46 cents per gallon higher. This will come on top of Washington's current rate of 49.4 cents per gallon of state tax.