(The Center Square) – Despite Washingtonians seeing the eighth consecutive week of price declines at the pump, the Evergreen State ranks as one of the most expensive states to refill your tank nationwide.
On Monday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $4.31 statewide, down from $4.52 the week prior, according to AAA data. This 21-cent decrease per gallon increased the rate of decline by two cents per gallon over last week’s 15-cent drop and has been the largest drop in over a month.
“Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago,” said AAA Spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement. “But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+’s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago.”
Washington’s $4.31 does place it a full 91 cents higher than the national average of $3.40 per gallon, and a full $1.53 off the nation’s least expensive fuel costs of $2.78 per gallon currently paid by Texans.
Again this week, Washington finds itself firmly in the top ten most expensive fuel markets nationwide. Falling to fifth place this week from fourth nationwide from the week prior, Washington’s pump prices were beat out by Nevada, Alaska, California, and Hawaii.
In the Evergreen State, intra-state variance remains high, spanning a range of 99 cents per gallon. The outliers this week are Jefferson County in the west and Douglas County in the east, at $4.78 and $3.79 per gallon, respectively. This price variance still largely follows the Cascade Range, with residents to the west paying a higher premium at the pump than residents to the east.
A notable exception to this east-west Cascade Range divide is Skagit County, whose residents pay $3.85 per gallon. This makes Skagit the ideal place to top up your tank heading north on I-5 to Canada.
Washington state residents also have a new cap-and-trade tax to look forward to starting Jan. 1 which, as previously reported by The Center Square, would drive fuel costs an estimated 46 cents per gallon higher. This will come on top of Washington’s current rate of 49.4 cents per gallon of state tax.