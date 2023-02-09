(The Center Square) – Washington state lawmakers are contemplating a bill that would lower the state’s blood alcohol concentration limit for operating a vehicle from .08% to .05%.
Though advocates cite a study purporting to show success with a similar law enacted several years ago by Utah, traffic data sets for both states make it difficult to connect specific public policies and their influence on driving behavior.
SB 5002 sponsored by Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, a former Washington state trooper who also served as Snohomish County sheriff, may soon get a full Senate vote. It had cleared the Senate Committee on Law & Justice and appeared likely to clear the Senate Transportation Committee Thursday. If the legislation is ultimately enacted, it would the first time since 1999 the state has changed the legal blood alcohol limit, which before was .10%.
“Our roads are not as safe as they should and they are not as safe as they could be,” Lovick said at the Senate Transportation’s Jan. 31 public hearing. “I see driving behavior that is beyond anything I could have imagined when I started almost 40 years as a state trooper. I think it’s time that we do something.”
Also in favor of lowering the blood alcohol limit to .05% is the National Transportation Safety Board, which first made that recommendation in 2013. Impaired driving makes up 50% of driving fatalities in Washington state.
While SB 5002 describes 2021 as “the deadliest year on Washington roads since 2006,” traffic fatalities due to impaired driving are down compared to 2006, with a slight increase in annual vehicle miles traveled, or VMT.
According to data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, there were 315 alcohol related fatal crashes in 2006 and 56.5 billion VMT. In 2011, there were 215 fatalities despite an almost identical VMT as 2006. In 2021, there were 298 alcohol related fatal crashes and 57.8 billion VMT.
One of the major public policy changes during those years was a 2006 state law that made certain types of DUI offenses felonies rather than gross misdemeanors, to crack down on repeat offenders.
The Washington Impaired Driving Advisory Council’s 2013 Impaired Driving Strategic Plan attributed the decline in impaired driving fatalities since 2006 “to aggressive campaigns to change the public perception of the acceptability and consequences of drinking and driving.”
In favor of SB 5002 is WTSC Director Shelly Baldwin, who said at the Jan. 31 public hearing, “we really need to change our culture. .05% sends a message to everyone: we need to separate our drinking from our driving.”
According to Baldwin, at a .05% blood alcohol drivers seven times more likely to be in a vehicle crash. “There’s not one bill that’s going to make it all work," she said. "It really is this combination of everything that we do that matters.”
During the public hearings, numerous proponents referenced a U.S. Department of Transportation study that examined the effects of a Utah law lowering the limit to .05%, making it the only state to do so.
According to the study, Utah experienced a 20% reduction in fatal crashes in 2019 compared to 2016, the year before the new law took effect. This was despite an increase in the number of annual VMT from 2016 to 2019.
However, since 2019 fatalities in Utah have increased along with annual VMT. There were 293 fatal crashes and 33.7 billion VMT, compared to 32.9 billion VMT in 2019. In 2022, there were 397 fatal crashes.
Also, the USDOT study didn’t examine accidents caused by impaired driving due to alcohol, which have also gone up. In 2016, the state had 896 alcohol related crashes. In 2019, it increased to 932. Last year, there were 914 alcohol related crashes.
If SB 5002’s passage resulted in increased arrests, it may cause problems for regional court systems already struggling to process ongoing DUI cases, though that didn’t occur after Utah implemented their law.
A 2020 WTSC study found that despite the fact that DUI cases are “legally and scientifically complex,” they are typically handled by inexperienced junior prosecutors.
“As a result, there is a continuing need for on-going trial skill training and a resource to provide up-to-date knowledge on impaired driving laws for Washington’s prosecutors,” the study states.
The WTSC study also noted that a 45 percent increase over a five-year period in case submissions to the State Toxicology Laboratory, “which has caused a backlog of untested cases. The resulting turnaround time for case completion has drastically increased from three weeks to over 100 days. Additional scientists are necessary to process the additional cases.”
The Washington State Patrol has expressed support for the bill. At the Jan. 31 public hearing, Capt. Neil Weaver told the committee that the WSP doesn't anticipate additional arrests were the bill to be enacted.
“The purpose of this DIU law is to change driver behavior and therefore save lives, and we believe this bill would do just that,” he said.