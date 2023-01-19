(The Center Square) – A substitute bill expanding Washington state’s farm internship program passed through the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce.
“This bill would open the program to all counties and make the program permanent…this year,” Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, primary sponsor of Senate Bill 5156, explained Monday at a public hearing before the committee. “That is what we’re asking for, to open it up to all. Because we found that many counties were wanting to participate and were ineligible to do so.”
She went on to say, “And I think it is a great opportunity for many interns that want to continue working on farms or running a farm.”
SB 5156 expands the pilot program that allows students to experience farming activities and practices to all counties in Washington and removes any expiration date to the program ending. The bill is meant to grow the state’s agricultural sector in order to decrease food insecurity and hunger in the state.
“Simply put, we depend on Washington farmers for food,” Aaron Czyzewski, director of advocacy and public policy for Food Lifeline, told the committee at Monday’s public hearing.
He continued, “We have a strong, important and growing partnership with Washington growers of all sizes. Together we sourced 70 million pounds of Washington-grown produce that was donated to us last year.”
Czyzewski urged the committee to think big on this issue.
“So, to close I’m here simply to voice support for strengthening the state’s agricultural workforce and encourage the committee to think of this as not a one-off, but part of a broader systems thinking about how we uplift the state’s food system,” he said.
In 2010, the Legislature directed the state Department of Labor & Industries to establish a farm internship pilot project. In operation since 2014, the project has expired and been extended or re-established several times since.
The substitute bill requires L&I to certify that participating farms would allow interns to participate in career and technical education or other educational content that includes agricultural courses. It also defines a small farm as one with annual sales of less than $265,000, rather than the current $250,000.
On Wednesday, the legislation was passed to the Rules Committee for a second reading. If approved by the committee, it will be up for consideration by the full Senate.
Dillon Honcoop, communications director for Save Family Farming, expressed support for the bill.
“At a time when family farming in Washington state faces increasing headwinds from economic pressures, misguided regulation, and unfair attacks from activists, nurturing a new generation of people passionate and knowledgeable about growing food and stewarding the land is critical for farming's survival," he told The Center Square in an email.
Farming’s appeal as a profession has lessened for young people, according to Honcoop.
“The reality is that more and more farming families – that have for generations produced some of the world's highest quality food, right here in Washington state – are now facing an uncertain future, as the next generation sees the challenges their parents and grandparents face, and decides to pursue different careers,” he said.
Honcoop concluded, “Continuing Washington state’s family farming legacy requires that we support anyone passionate about growing food here as much as possible, especially considering how challenging it can be for first-generation farmers to succeed.”