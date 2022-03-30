(The Center Square) – Budget and transportation issues garnered the lion’s share of coverage during this year’s session of the Washington State Legislature, as did failed attempts at reforming the governor’s emergency powers.
But they weren’t the only challenges faced by lawmakers during this year’s 60-day legislative session that concluded March 10. That was obvious based on what public policy experts had to say in response to The Center Square asking for a post-mortem on the session.
Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of the Northwest Progressive Institute, praised the legislature passing fiscal impact disclosure legislation for statewide initiatives.
House Bill 1876, which Gov. Jay Inslee has since signed into law, makes any ballot initiative that would impact taxes, fees, or “cause a net change in state revenue” include language that tells voters the specific fiscal effects the measure would have.
“We are very close to ensuring that the next time voters consider a statewide initiative that would affect the state’s finances, they’ll see language on their ballots advising them of the fiscal impacts, just as they would today for a local proposition such as a school levy,” Villeneuve said in an email. “It makes no sense that local propositions give voters more context about their impacts than statewide ballot measures do.”
Elizabeth Hovde, director of the Center for Health Care and Center for Worker Rights at the free market Washington Policy Center, addressed legislation related to health care.
She was critical of the legislature passing Senate Bill 5532 – also signed into law by Inslee – establishing a five-member prescription drug affordability board charged with reviewing drug prices. It is also tasked with creating upper payment limits for prescription drugs the board has concluded will lead to excess costs. The board is to issue its first report by June 2023
“We now have a governor-appointed board that could deter drug manufacturers from selling life-saving drugs in our state,” Hovde said via email. “That’s concerning. Also, transparency legislation hadn’t been realized when this passed the Senate, and the board could be able to give penalties to the wrong players. Drug manufacturers don’t set the final prices on their drugs. There are many layers.”
Hovde expressed relief at House Bill 1868 not passing during session.
“A bill that would mandate working conditions in hospitals, rather than address a state and national nursing shortage, thankfully died in committee,” she said.
HB 1868 would have created minimum staffing levels in hospitals, mandated meal and rest breaks, and provided penalties for hospitals that ignore the new rules.
“It could have resulted in decreased service levels, especially for patients in rural hospitals,” Hovde said. “And it called nurse judgment and professionalism into question.”
Pam Lewison, director for the Washington Policy Center’s Initiative on Agriculture, lamented that House Bill 1750 did not pass the legislature this year.
“HB 1750 would have allowed agricultural employers to declare 12 weeks of harvest time exempt from overtime rules and would give them 55 hours a week before overtime pay is required,” Lewison explained in an email.
The bill did not receive a hearing.
“The bill would have given farmworkers much-needed income back as overtime rules roll forward in the next few years,” she said.