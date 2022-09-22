(The Center Square) – Revenue projections for Washington state’s current two-year budget period increased by $43 million more than projected in the state’s last quarterly update, but the forecast for the next budget cycle is down $495 million.
“Very strong growth in fiscal 2022,” Economic Revenue Forecast Council Executive Director Stephen Lerch said during Wednesday’s ERFC meeting. “We are anticipating that to slow down, both because you’re coming off such a big year, but also we are expecting that collections will slow. We’re not saying they’re not going to grow, but we just are seeing slower growth than we had anticipated.”
According to figures provided by Lerch, revenue growth for fiscal year 2022 is forecast to be 11.6%, with growth slowing to 0.7% in fiscal year 2023 before rebounding to 1.4% in fiscal year 2024 and 3.6% in fiscal year 2025.
Revenue for the current budget cycle that ends in mid-2023 holds steady at $63.2 billion. Revenue for the next two-year budget cycle that starts on July 1, 2023, is projected to be about $65.5 billion. That’s down slightly from the nearly $66 billion projected in June.
Lerch largely attributed the slowdown in projected revenue increases to fewer home sales due to high interest rates.
“So, that also means a reduction in collections from the construction sector,” he explained. “The construction sector typically is on the order of about 15% of the general fund in terms of collections. So, any slowdown there is going to have an impact.”
On the same day of the state’s revenue forecast, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by 0.75% for the third time in a row in a bid to get ahead of high inflation that is sapping the buying power of American consumers.
“The higher interest rates are definitely going to have an impact on mortgage rates, and that means houses are more expensive,” Lerch said. “And we’ve really started to see a slowdown in real estate activity and thus REET [real estate excise tax] collections.”
Council members had different reactions to the revenue forecast.
Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, said lawmakers will take a cautious approach to the budget next year to make sure it’s sustainable.
“I think the forecast we have today kind of mirrors how the public is feeling the economy, and we’ll create a budget that matches that,” the Senate’s chief budget writer said.
Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, used the opportunity to make the case for broad-based tax relief.
“For next biennium, the June forecast had us up by $632 million, and now we’re adjusting that back down by 495 [million],” he said. “That still leaves us 137 million above what our projections were when the budgets were written earlier this year. So, I still think there is an opportunity for tax relief, specifically property tax relief.”
There was no broad-based tax relief passed during this year’s legislative session.
During an appearance last week on TVW’s “Inside Olympia,” Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, said broad-based tax relief was on the table for next year’s legislative session.
“So, what we want to do is provide relief, but do it in a smart way so that we’re being good stewards of the public’s money and making sure we’re getting the best possible bang for that investment,” the Senate majority leader said.
The latest ERFC figures were released the same day that a state employee union announced a tentative agreement with the state that the union called “the largest compensation package in our union’s history.”
The tentative agreement announced by the Washington Federation of State Employees includes a $1,000 incentive payment for getting a COVID-19 booster shot and a 4% raise for employees on July 1, 2023, followed by a 3% raise on July 1, 2024.
Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher wouldn’t speak to the specifics, but he acknowledged the agreement’s impact.
“But obviously collective bargaining will be a cost that will have to be factored into this budget,” he said in the meeting. “And we’ve got another revenue forecast and maintenance level calculations, so we’ll know a lot more by November where we stand.”
The next revenue forecast is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Gov. Jay Inslee will release his two-year budget in December, ahead of the January start of the 105-day legislative session.