The state of Washington will provide expanded unemployment benefits to workers affected by the novel coronavirus that has killed 24 residents in the state as of Tuesday evening.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that the Washington Employment Security Department will expand unemployment benefits to workers at businesses that reduce hours or close temporarily due to sick workers.
Many restaurants in the Seattle area have reported significant drops in customers because of fears surrounding COVID-19.
Many restaurants have turned to "no-contact" home deliveries of meals to try to replace sales from lost customers.
Inslee also announced new rules involving nursing homes and assisted living facilities that will require screening for visitors, employees and volunteers.
The Life Care Center in Kirkland, near Seattle, was home to a majority of the fatal cases in Washington.
The Seattle Times reported late Tuesday that Inslee also was to announce new restrictions Wednesday to bar gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties. The restrictions will impact sporting events, concerts and other large gatherings.