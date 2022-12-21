(The Center Square) – Due to a quirk in the statutory language, the Washington State Department of Revenue will still be taxing estates like it’s 2018. This means Wasingtonians have been paying a higher effective tax rate on any estate inheritance from 2019 to present day, and it looks like well into 2023.
The taxable exemption, which had climbed yearly rising from $2.0 million in 2013 to $2.19 million in 2018, was meant to continue to increase yearly, indexed to inflation.
However, the federal inflation metric the statute uses as an index hasn’t been published since 2018. Due the statutory language, which can only be changed by the legislature, Washington state residents are stuck with paying their estate taxes with 2018 dollars.
“First, the law clearly planned to have an inflationary index,” Jason Mercier, director at the Washington Policy Center, told The Center Square. “Second, by not indexing to inflation, this means more taxpayers are being subject to the tax than originally intended. This is especially true considering the historic inflation and high real estate values in the Puget Sound.”
Beverly Crichfield, a communications consultant for the Washington State DOR, largely agreed.
“The Legislature has been made aware of the estate tax CPI issue,” she said in an email to Mercier that was passed on to The Center Square. “HB 1465, introduced in the 2021 Legislative Session, included a fix for the CPI issue.”
As advisor to the 2002 Washington State Tax Structure Committee and an appointee on former Governor Christine Gregoire’s Fiscal Responsibility and Reform Panel, Mercier has expertise for how to handle this particular error in legislative lingo.
Referring to HB 1465, Mercier went on to say, “A bill was proposed to address this problem in 2021, but it wasn’t what we’d call a clean technical fix.”
“It also included changes that resulted in higher taxes overall,” continued Mercier in the email. “To correct this lack of indexing problem for the estate tax, the legislature should pass a clean fix that simply restores a valid inflationary adjustment factor.”
This issue is expected to be brought before the state Legislature in the 2023 calendar year. The session begins Jan. 9.