(The Center Square) – Washington is opening up all of its 39 counties starting Monday as vaccination rates increase and fears over another case surge linger.
Under the ever-evolving "Healthy Washington" phased reopening plan Gov. Jay Inslee has pushed for the past six months, businesses from bars to gyms will see their indoor capacity doubled from 25% to 50%, or 400 people maximum. Face masks and social distancing are still required. Bar patrons will also see service extended to midnight or an hour later than the 11 p.m. cutoff under Phase 2.
Sports stadiums with established outdoor seating may welcome up to 9,000 spectators, a prospect the Seattle Mariners and Sounders FC are already selling tickets for in April.
Beginning on April 12, the state will also end its regional health evaluations and will review each county's progress separately rather than lumping them together with neighboring counties by region.
Masks and social distancing will still be required during all the above activities as the state holds back on cutting down its social distancing threshold from six feet to three feet in classrooms under current CDC guidelines. Inslee, who ordered all classrooms in the state to reopen for part-time onsite instruction by April 19, has said the state's vaccination and declining transmission rates are reason enough to begin relaxing his once strict health metrics.
According to the CDC's COVID Tracker, about 25% of the state has received at least one shot in the arm of a COVID-19 vaccine while another 14.6% have been fully vaccinated. Six weeks ago, Inslee set the statewide goal of 45,000 vaccinations per week. To date, the state is still inching towards that goal at 43,737 shots per week, the Washington Department of Health reports.
Transmission rates are on the decline overall in Washington where cases have fallen to about 126 per 100,000 people compared to the record high of 528 per 100,000 people the state saw between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Phase 3 counties will be rolled back should their ICU bed capacities exceed 90% capacity. As of Monday, ICU capacity stood at 81.9%, leaving 1,582 unoccupied beds free. Several potentially more contagious COVID strains circulating around the state and the world have put Washington health officials on edge. They warn the public now is not the time to let their guard down.
As of Monday, Washington has now seen 333,340 cases of COVID-19 to date and 5,174 deaths from the virus.
The stakes have never been higher for Washington where the workforce faces a 6% jobless rate and an economy that saw one out of four businesses close down due to state-enacted shutdowns.
The Washington Employment Security Department, which is still contending with twice as many jobless claims as normal, is also set to call in 50 National Guard members to help process claims. Department heads face questions over two cyberattacks that involved some $600 million in fraudulent claims 1.6 million people's personal data at risk.
Whether more Washington businesses will see a return to business as usual will largely depend on how many shots the state can get into arms in this year.
On Monday, the Biden administration announced Central Washington's Yakima Valley will be the site of a mass vaccination drive-thru managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The site, set to open March 31, is intended to distribute between 200 to 1,200 shots per day at the Central Washington State Fair Park in Yakima County. Yakima is home to many of the state's farm workers of color, who account for roughly half of its COVID caseload.
People scheduling themselves for a shot should check their phase eligibility using Phase Finder before calling 1-800-525-0127 to make an appointment. Proof of eligibility can include a letter from your employer, a work badge, or screenshot of Phase Finder approval.