(The Center Square) – The Washington state unemployment rate is squarely in the middle of the pack, ranking 26th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of bouncing back from the nation’s jobless crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s according to personal finance website WalletHub, which recently released its updated rankings for “States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most.” September saw the U.S. gain 194,000 jobs.
To identify which states are rebounding better than others, WalletHub compared 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five metrics from the latest month for which data is available – in this case, September – to key dates in 2019 and 2020.
"One of the reasons why Washington state ranks in the middle of the pack is the 37% drop in the number of unemployed people in September 2021 compared to September 2020, which puts the state among the top 20,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzales said. “Other categories where Washington ranked in the middle include the increase in the number of unemployed people in September 2021 versus pre-pandemic levels: about 23% compared to September 2019, and 23.5% compared to January 2020.”
There is plenty of room for the Evergreen State to advance in the rankings.
“The current unemployment rate in Washington is 4.9%, which is consistent with the national average of 4.8%,” Gonzales noted. “To improve its position, the state would need to have more job openings, especially considering that the monthly job openings dropped by almost 7% in August compared to July."
The states bouncing back the best are as follows:
- Nebraska - 2% unemployment rate
- Utah - 2.4% unemployment rate
- Alabama - 3.1% unemployment rate
- Idaho - 2.9% unemployment rate
- New Hampshire - 2.9% unemployment rate
- Oklahoma - 3% unemployment rate
The states bouncing back the worst are as follows:
- New Jersey 7.1% unemployment rate
- Nevada - 7.5% unemployment rate
- Hawaii - 6.6% unemployment rate
- California - 7.5% unemployment rate
- New York - 7.1% unemployment rate
- Connecticut - 6.8% unemployment rate