(The Center Square) – The Washington state unemployment rate is currently in the bottom half of the country, ranking 29th out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of bouncing back from the nation’s jobless crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s according to personal finance website WalletHub’s updated rankings for “States Whose Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most.” November saw the U.S. gain 210,000 nonfarm payroll jobs, compared to 546,000 the previous month.
To identify which states are rebounding better than others, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on five metrics from the latest month for which data is available – in this case, November – to key dates in 2019 and 2020, releasing its results Friday.
"Washington ranks in the bottom half in terms of unemployment rate recovery,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “The main reason for this is that the number of unemployed people dropped by just 28% in November this year compared to November 2020, one of the slowest recoveries in the country. On top of that, there were more unemployed people in November than pre-pandemic times by more than 20%. The current unemployment rate in Washington is 4.7%, which is higher than the average of 4.2%.”
Washington state’s 29th ranking represents a slippage of three places from the state’s No. 26 position in WalletHub’s late October rankings.
Oregon, Washington state’s neighbor to the south, with a current unemployment rate of 4.2%, is ranked No. 26. Idaho, Washington state’s neighbor to the east, with a current unemployment rate of 2.6%, is at No. 5 on WalletHub’s list.
The states bouncing back best are as follows:
Nebraska – 1.8% unemployment rate
Utah – 2.1% unemployment rate
Oklahoma – 2.5% unemployment rate
Montana – 2.8 % unemployment rate
Idaho – 2.6% unemployment rate
The states bouncing back worst are as follows:
Nevada – 6.8% unemployment
Hawaii – 6.0% unemployment
California – 6.9% unemployment
New York – 6.6% unemployment
New Jersey – 6.6% unemployment