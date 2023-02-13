(The Center Square) – Legislation defining and expanding teacher residencies and beginning educator support programs to make the teaching profession more accessible passed out of the House Education Committee on Monday afternoon.
House Bill 1565, which drew unanimous support from testifiers during a public hearing before the committee last week, would require the development of an online platform for the recruitment and hiring of public school employees, establish a teacher residency program, and set up an educator workforce program to meet data collection, organization and analysis requirements.
Proposed Substitute House Bill 1565 was voted out of committee 10-5 with a do-pass recommendation.
The substitute legislation makes slight modifications to reporting dates, the teacher residency program and documentation related to teacher exchange programs.
“We’re going to have a big crisis on our hands,” said committee member Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, who is the bill’s prime sponsor. “I believe we are already starting to have a big crisis on our hands. It’s going to get worse if we don’t do something to attract people and retain our current educators.”
According to a 2021 report from the state’s Professional Educator Standards Board, schools were forced to rely on people who had not completed certification requirements in order to fill the teacher gap across the state. Per the report, waivers rose to more than 8,000 in the 2019-20 school year, a major increase from fewer than 2,800 a decade prior.
“So this bill addresses numerous areas that we can take right now to start to remediate this problem,” Ortiz-Self continued, “because we want great teachers in front of our students, and having a shortage is not going to serve anyone.”
Republican Joel McEntire, the assistant ranking minority member on the committee, offered up an amendment that added STEM – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – to the list of endorsement areas that may qualify someone for a teacher residency scholarship program under SHB 1565.
“The present and the future of education revolves around science and technology, engineering and mathematics, and whenever that can be included in legislation, I think that it’s important,” the lawmaker from Cathlamet said. “So I saw an opportunity for this to be included in this bill, and I know it’s important for our education so I hope we’ll vote yes for STEM.”
Ortiz-Self thanked McEntire for his amendment but urged a “no” vote on the grounds the legislation prioritizes other areas, but didn’t rule out reprioritizing STEM in the future.
“It may be that if this has the higher need in two years, then they may want to put this back in,” she explained. “So there are other pathway options for scholarships for those serving in the STEM field, and so I think we’re okay for now.”
McEntire’s amendment was voted down.