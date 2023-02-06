(The Center Square) – Legislation to strengthen and support Washington’s supply of teachers drew unanimous support Monday afternoon from all those who testified before the House Education Committee regarding House Bill 1565.
Among other things, HB 1565 would require the development of an online platform for the recruitment and hiring of public school employees, establishment of a teacher residency program, and setting up an educator workforce program to meet data collection, organization and analysis requirements.
Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, the bill’s prime sponsor, said HB 1565 is necessary to address an educator workforce shortage both in Washington state and across the nation that’s only going to get worse as baby boomers in the field retire, on top of those who already retired due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation is compounded, she said, by the fact that not enough students are pursuing the field of education.
“We obviously need educators, qualified educators to teach our children,” Ortiz-Self told the committee. “It’s the best investment we can make as a state, to have quality educators teaching our students.
Dr. Erica Hernandez-Scott, interim executive director of the Washington State Professional Educator Standards Board, agreed.
“A large-scale systemic approach is needed to elevate educator preparation in Washington,” she said. “As a researcher and former teacher/educator, I am enthusiastic about creating a residency program and using the lessons learned to improve the education system and expand paid student teaching opportunities across the state.”
Katie Taylor, director of Educator Effectiveness at the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, said cost is a barrier to becoming a teacher for many people and that HB 1565 would address that.
“This bill makes key investments in paid teacher residency, transforming the way teachers enter the profession and provides the wraparound that supports the candidates to prepare them for long careers in teaching,” she said. “A paid residency removes barriers for those for whom becoming a teacher was not previously possible and adds on-ramps to teaching.”
Some 5,000 new people join Washington’s education workforce every year, she added, and this bill would support 225 of them with a residency.
Adam Aguilera, language arts teacher at Evergreen Public Schools in Clark County, is excited about the legislation.
The second-generation teacher with 15 years in the profession recalled the “painful experience of having to student teach for free while still paying tuition and monthly bills.”
HB 1565 is a good start, he noted.
“For many people out there, particularly for people of color, the cost of becoming an educator is a deal breaker because most folks will not act against their own interests," Aguilera said. “This bill takes the first step to bringing economic justice for educators who are doing the most important job – teaching our students – by offering a paid residency, with tuition scholarship and comprehensive mentorships, Washington state will be able to attract and retain diverse, highly-qualified educators and reduce the wealth gap.”
Of the 161 people who signed in but did not testify on HB 1565, 141 were in favor of the bill and 20 were against it.