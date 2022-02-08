(The Center Square) – A recent appearance by an official of the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE) on a Seattle radio station has some residents in Whatcom County upset over the state’s perceived lack of interest in continued flooding issues.
David Radabaugh, a DOE floodplain management specialis, was a guest on the KUOW-FM program “Soundside” last week. In a segment about flooding in Whatcom County that caused more than $100 million in damage last fall, the host asked Radabaugh if the state had any plans to dredge the Nooksack River or pursue other forms of sediment removal.
“Well, at this point, nope,” Radabough responded. When asked to elaborate on his answer, Radabough said “No, I’m afraid not.”
The host then put Radabough on hold and the interview was not resumed.
“This is deeply troubling, if unsurprising,” Dillon Honcoop, communications director for the Everson-based advocacy group Save Family Farming, said in an emailed statement. “This administration and especially Ecology have proven tone deaf when it comes to the concerns of smaller, rural communities.”
KUOW on its website said that it received a statement from a Department of Ecology spokesperson saying that Radabough was “having technical difficulties and was not intending to answer the question” in a dismissive way.
The department went on to say “It is likely that improved flood safety in Whatcom County will include a variety of approaches. Although there are concerns about the effects that dredging operations in the Nooksack River could have on salmon, now is not the time to rule out any possible solutions. Local and tribal governments and state and federal agencies need to weigh the benefits as well as the costs and consequences of any option we consider.”
KUOW also reported that 85% of homes in parts of the county were damaged by the flooding and 75% of those are still not inhabited.
Radabough’s radio appearance came shortly after the mayors of five cities in Whatcom County sent a letter to the Department of Ecology and three other state agencies asking them to implement water management solutions in the Nooksack River basin to address floods, drought and other issues.
“We are writing because we are concerned that the attention of your agencies is focused on other priorities and issues of concern to you, while the crisis we face with water management in the Nooksack River basin goes virtually unnoticed,” the letter stated.
For its part, Save Family Farming recently called out Gov. Jay Inslee, accusing him of “trying to destroy our family farms.”
That included buying digital and print advertisements in the Jan. 30 edition of the Seattle Times. The group is concerned with Inslee’s proposals aimed at shoring up salmon habitat, saying that his proposal to require land owners to create extensive buffer zones along waterways that cross their property would greatly reduce the amount of farmland in Whatcom County.