(The Center Square) – Washington state ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of its decreasing unemployment claims, coming in at No. 28 in the nation according to a new analysis from WalletHub.
To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.
WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez delved into the Evergreen State’s unremarkable ranking.
“Washington ranks 28th overall, meaning it's among the states where unemployment claims have not decreased as much,” she told The Center Square in an email. “Compared to the same week last year the state had over 27% fewer unemployment claims, one of the smallest drops in the country.”
The current state of the economy, she pointed out, is having an effect on Washington’s workforce.
“However, Washington had almost 6% more unemployment insurance initial claims last week compared to the previous one, which is an indication that unemployment is feeling the effects of inflation,” Gonzalez said.
According to the state Employment Security Department, Washington’s economy increased by 6,600 jobs in July and the state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.7%.
Washington’s Pacific Northwest neighbors were similarly ranked by WalletHub. Oregon came in at No. 34, and Idaho came in at No. 31.
The 10 states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most:
1. New Hampshire
2. Maryland
3. Delaware
4. Louisiana
5. Mississippi
6. Vermont
7. North Dakota
8. Nebraska
9. New Mexico
10. Michigan
The 10 states where unemployment claims are decreasing the least:
51. Massachusetts
50. Oklahoma
49. Kentucky
48. Alaska
47. Indiana
46. Connecticut
45. Hawaii
44. California
43. Nevada
42. New York