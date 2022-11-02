(The Center Square) – Charges by a father about his son, a Democratic candidate for office in a Washington legislative district centered on Whidbey Island, have caused a local newspaper to cancel its endorsement of him and endorse his Republican opponent instead.
In an article titled, "Herald now endorses Gilday for 10th District House seat," the editorial board of the Everett Herald said it had "learned Tuesday that a Democratic candidate for the 10th Legislative District, Clyde Shavers made "serious misrepresentations" about his career record and that "Because of those misrepresentations, the editorial board is rescinding its endorsement of Shavers…and now endorses the incumbent, state Rep. Greg Gilday."
The two misrepresentations concerned Shavers' experience in the military as well as his status as a lawyer. He had represented himself as a submarine officer and a practicing attorney. Evidence that had come to light through an open letter from Clyde Shavers' father, Brett Shavers, cast those claims and many others made by the candidate in doubt.
"Clyde was never a submarine officer, not even for a day," Brett Shavers wrote in an open letter on his and his wife's behalf, aiming to "correct the record factually and personally as a matter of integrity." In fact, he alleged that Clyde "has only disdain for the military."
Nor is Clyde a practicing attorney, wrote his father. "I have seen instances of attorney-lawyer being used or attributed to Clyde online, which is contrary to failing the bar exam," he explained.
The Herald did some digging and hung its reversal on those two points, but the letter from the candidate's father contained many other accusations about the candidate misrepresenting his past and his qualifications. For instance, it questioned the candidate's ties to the district he seeks to represent.
"Clyde has told us that he rents a room in a Bed and Breakfast [in Oak Harbor]," wrote Brent Shavers. "This is his only tie to Whidbey Island and LD10. He has never worked or lived there. He pointedly said to us that he picked Whidbey Island because he can win, fully believes that he will, and that he eventually will be the youngest President of the United States."
As for the candidate's "claims to have endured long term homelessness," his father wrote, "I do not know where that time would have been, nor has he spoken to us about it. He entered the military from home, went straight to Yale School afterward, living in apartments in Connecticut and California during that time. He then moved into his current Bed and Breakfast. There is no room for any homelessness in his timeline, let alone long-term homelessness."
The candidate also has claimed that he comes from a "farming family."
"This is untrue," his father wrote, "unless a garden in the backyard is considered farming in the context of his statement."
Clyde Shavers did not reply to a request for comment, but he has sounded off on social media. His replies confirmed that some of the criticisms leveled at him were accurate.
"I didn't pass the bar exam in July (while also campaigning during the August 2 Primary)," Shavers wrote on his campaign's Facebook page. "And unlike Gilday who was handed a job by his uncle, I've worked to get where I am now. I look forward to passing the bar exam next year and using the law to serve you."
To practice law in Washington state, one generally either has to pass the bar or to have "reciprocity" from having passed the bar in another state that has an agreement with the Washington bar or the District of Columbia.
Shavers charged of his opponent, "Gilday's campaign has tried to make himself the 'good guy' from the neighborhood. As someone who's never served anyone but himself, Gilday is not a 'good guy.'"
Alex Hays is a member of Gilday's campaign. In a phone call, he told The Center Square that Brett Shavers contacted the campaign to set the record straight. The campaign suggested writing a letter.
"We have shared [the letter] with a few folks and obviously a lot of people have shared it themselves," Hayes said.
"It is my unofficial conclusion that I think [Clyde] Shavers is kind of a sociopath," whose "sneaky and deceptive" rhetoric places him "far outside the range of normal and acceptable" in Washington state politics, Hays said. He said Shavers' "parents responded to that with a measure of courage" in writing the letter.
Hays added that a veterans group reviewed Clyde Shavers' claims about his naval service and declined to endorse him. Hayes said Shavers has changed how he pitches his military record in response to criticism.
If the Shavers campaign falters over these accusations and his response to them, it could have an impact on control of the state Legislature. His district was seen as a strong candidate for a Democratic pick-up.
The Cascadia advocate, a publication of the Northwest Progressive Institute, cited his strong finish in the August primaries as "demonstrating that [Democrats are] in a position to not only hold onto their gains from the 2018 midterms, but have real opportunities to pick up seats they didn't win four or two years ago."
In the primary, "Shavers received a majority of the vote (51.91%) in the Top Two, surpassing Republican incumbent Greg Gilday, who received 47.94% of the vote," wrote Aaron Cahen. "Exactly 2,000 votes separated the candidates at certification."
It's also possible that further scrutiny of Shavers' claims will turn up other misrepresentations. For instance, on Shavers' website, he claims that he was "compelled to establish the Yale Coalition to End Homelessness." However, The Center Square could find no source to prove it exists.
Yale University has worked with the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, which was founded in 1982. The Yale Hunger and Homelessness Action Project is a student-run youth homeless shelter that was founded almost 50 years ago, according to the project's website. As yet, no data is available to show Shavers' involvement with either program.
Yale University did not respond to a request for comment.