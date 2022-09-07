(The Center Square) — Court sanctions against the Washington Department of Social and Health Services will reach $36,250 in the case of Alexander Jay, a Seattle man held in King County Jail on charges of murder and assault since March 3.
Judge Johanna Bender ordered compensatory sanctions of $250 per day beginning May 9 after finding DSHS in contempt of court for not transferring Jay to Washington State Hospital for Inpatient Felony Competency Restoration Treatment.
The Department has consistently stated to the court that hospital space for treatment of Jay is not available.
Jay was apprehended by police on March 3 after allegedly committing three crimes. He has been charged with second degree assault for allegedly throwing a woman down multiple flights of stairs in a light rail station in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle. Jay is also charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing another woman 10 times at a bus stop the same day, and with premeditated murder for allegedly beating Brent Wood, 31, to death hours after those attacks.
Jay was found to be too incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to receive competency restoration services through the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services on April 15, according to court documents. A King County judge ordered Jay to spend three months at an inpatient facility.
DSHS informed the court on Apr. 20 that it was unable to provide the necessary treatment for Jay. Bender issued the contempt ruling and compensation on May 10. On June 7 and again on Aug. 11, the Department renewed its statement to the court that no treatment space is available.
In June the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services told The Center Square in an email that it was working to provide more beds for patients in the Western State Hospital for Jay and others who have been ordered to receive treatment from the department.
“Over the past seven fiscal years, inpatient evaluations and competency restoration services have increased 87%. We at the Washington State [DSHS] are working to grow capacity so people who experience mental illness and await competency evaluations and restoration services while incarcerated receive them in a timely manner and in an appropriate setting,” a spokesman for DSHS told The Center Square via email in June. “We are hopeful that the addition of 58 forensic beds at the new wing of Western State Hospital opening in a few months will help play a role in cutting wait times for those who need mental health services in the criminal court system.”
According to the DSHS statement, the delay in transferring prisoners from jails to treatment centers is due, in part, to a dramatic increase in court referrals for competency restoration services.
“Over the past nine fiscal years, there has been an approximate 145 percent increase for inpatient evaluations and competency restoration services,” the statement said.
“This also has to do with a shortage of bed space for patients who come in through the criminal court system. The state is also experiencing a staffing shortage in its psychiatric hospitals, similar to all other health care settings in the state and nationally,” a DSHS spokesperson told The Center Square adding that Jay is tentatively scheduled for admission to Western State Hospital on Oct. 2.
“But that is only an estimate,” the spokesperson said.
A judge ruled that compensatory sanctions won’t be paid directly to Jay but to a “protective payee or agreed responsible adult.”
At this point, the May 10 contempt finding that includes the order of compensatory sanctions has not been entered as a judgment, so no monies have yet been paid.
Jay remains in custody at the King County Jail with a $5,650,000 bond, awaiting trial for premeditated murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with great bodily harm.