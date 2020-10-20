(The Center Square) — Washington gun rights activists can move forward with a 2-year-old lawsuit challenging Seattle’s gun storage mandate, a state appeals court panel has ruled.
Under Seattle’s Responsible Storage Law, gun owners must keep their guns in a locked container when not being carried by them or under their control. The law imposes fines of up to $10,000 for crimes committed with an improperly stored gun.
The law, which went into effect in February of last year, drew litigation from two Washington gun owners in addition to the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the Bellevue-based Second Amendment Foundation soon after its passage by the Seattle City Council in 2018.
The original lawsuit named Omar Abdul Alim and Michael Thyng as plaintiffs in addition to the gun organizations.
A King County Superior Court judge threw out the lawsuit two years ago on the grounds that two plaintiffs could not claim to be stakeholders under the law.
On Monday, a three-judge panel on the state appeals court ruled that Alim and Thyng “plausibly alleged a plausible justiciable controversy” and met the court’s standards for being stakeholders in the lawsuit.
“The City argues, instead, that Alim and Thyng have not adequately pleaded injury in fact because the City has taken no enforcement action against them and they did not allege an intent to engage in conduct that violates the ordinance,” Washington Appellate Court Judge Beth Andrus wrote in a unanimous opinion. “Their interest as individual gun owners in keeping unsecured firearms in their homes is clearly within the zone of interests regulated by the ordinance. The City does not contend otherwise.”
The appellate court ruling opens the door for further proceedings in the case and determined that Seattle “demonstrates no hardship in having the court address the merits of the challenge now rather than in the future."
The Second Amendment Foundation and the NRA have alleged further that Seattle’s gun storage law violates Washington’s preemption law which bans local municipalities from enacting gun restrictions that circumvent state law.
Seattle may now appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Washington or challenge the case on its merits in superior court.
Last month, a federal judge ruled against a lawsuit brought by the Second Amendment Foundation against the state’s voter-approved Initiative 1639 which restricted gun ownership to adults 21 and older, among other provisions.