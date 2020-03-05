Officials in the state of Washington county where 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported is recommending its residents work from home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Northshore School District in the Seattle area also announced it would close its schools for up to two weeks beginning Thursday. More than 23,500 students attend school in the district.
“We are taking this strategic approach not because we think by doing so, we will stop an epidemic; we are simply trying to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Superintendent Michelle Reid wrote in a letter to families. “We are no longer able to provide quality instruction and maintain an environment that is safe.”
King County, where county health officials recommended that businesses allow employees to work from home for the rest of the month of March, is home to 2.2 million residents. To date, 39 coronavirus cases have been confirmed there, including the 10 deaths.
Health officials say the goal is to reduce the amount of personal contact between large numbers of people as COVID-19 remains a threat.
“We are encouraging employers to maximize telecommuting and to make it possible for employees who can work from home to do so," King County Executive Dow Constantine said Wednesday.
King County also purchased an 85-bed motel south of Seattle to house COVID-19 patients for recovery and isolation.