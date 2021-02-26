(The Center Square) – Less than a year into the pandemic, Gov. Jay Inslee says he is throwing his contentious health metrics out the window in favor of keeping businesses open.
Under the two-phased system Inslee introduced in January, the eight regions of the state that divide up Washington's 39 counties must meet only three of four benchmarks to advance to the next reopening phase.
On Feb. 11, all eight regions had seen declining COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions on top of ICU occupancy below 90%. Half of the regions—North, Northwest, Puget Sound and West—had a test positivity rate below 10%.
In Phase 2, bars and restaurants may resume indoor dining at 25% capacity along with other indoor venues like bowling alleys and theaters. Bars serving alcohol are still shuttered under state health guidelines.
Inslee did not say on Thursday when regions could expect more rollbacks as the state's health officials continue to track case numbers.
“We’re making this pause in recognition of the fact that we’ve made incredible progress in knocking down the infection rate of COVID in the last several weeks,” Inslee said during a news conference.
Case rates in Washington have been cut in half since Christmas from as high as 2,500 per week to hovering around 1,000 per week. But Thursday's development again highlighted the state's pursuit of kick-starting business as the death toll stands at 4,942 people with 319,498 cases to date.
His decision to reopen the COVID-ravaged Puget Sound ahead of isolated rural areas earlier this month was met with outcry from Republicans and Democrats alike who have grown impatient with Inslee's changing health metrics.
The Washington Legislature's Republican minority have spent months attempting to circumvent Inslee's emergency powers, namely through a now dead bill limiting his emergency orders to 30 days without state lawmakers' go-ahead.
Another piece of GOP-backed legislation, Senate Bill 5464, would ban schools from closing classrooms for longer than 10 straight days without the thumbs up from Inslee, the state secretary of health, or a local health official.
Since the pandemic began in Washington, Inslee has left reopening classrooms for local school districts to decide. Currently, just a quarter of the state's K-12 students are learning in-person on a given day, the state education department reports.
With two new rapidly spreading COVID-19 strains in the state, state health officials have warned that face masks and social distancing should still be a part of people's lifestyles as Washington braces for a potential faster spread.
Speaking to CBS earlier this month, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she expects the B.1.1.7 strain first discovered in the United Kingdom to become the dominant strain in the country by early spring.
To date, about 18% of people in Washington have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and another 6.4% have received at least one dose, according to the CDC's COVID Tracker.
Inslee did not preview any future phases of reopening on Thursday.