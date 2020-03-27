(The Center Square) – Washington could see at least $2.95 billion in federal funds from the coronavirus stimulus package.
The U.S. Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package this week that includes $150 billion to be allocated among the state governments for COVID-19 response efforts. The federal relief still needs approval from the House of Representatives, which is voting on the bill Friday.
Washington's allocation of nearly $3 billion would come from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, appropriated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Today, we are responding with more help for our state,” U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said in a statement. “We are giving them more money for hospitals, more money for the front line with protective gear, more money for testing, and more money to support them as they continue the effort to try to stop this disease.”
The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) and the Tax Foundation both calculated that Washington should get the $2.95 billion. States are allocated the funds based on their 2019 populations.
States are set to receive $150 billion total to use for expenditures incurred due to the rapid public health emergency related to COVID-19. Of each states' funds, 45 percent are due to be set aside for local governments with populations over 500,000.
Tribal governments, including the governments who manage the 29 Native American reservations like the Yakama Reservation, could see $8 billion in appropriations.