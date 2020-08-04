(The Center Square) — As the Washington Employment Security Department digs through its backlog of June unemployment claims, ESD Commissioner Suzi Levine shed light on the massive unemployment claims fraud that hit last spring.
In May, criminals using stolen identities filed 86,449 fraudulent Washington unemployment claims, stealing roughly $576 million, Levine announced during a press conference on Monday. The news marked the first time any hard numbers had been disclosed by the department.
The ESD also reported on Monday that Washington’s unemployment system was being tested via a smaller batch of claims on the heels of initial layoffs brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
By the first week of March, fraudulent claims shot up from 50 to 700 with fraudulent payouts rising from $389,000 to $4.8 million by mid-April, Levine said.
Fraudulent claims peaked the first week of May when approximately $410 million went straight to criminal claimers, the ESD reported.
Fraudulent claims fell steadily after the department temporarily blocking payments and stopped another $200 million from going to scammers on top of the more than $576 million in claim payouts stolen by criminal filers, ESD data shared by Levine showed.
Roughly $340 million in stolen funds were recovered since then, Levine said.
Based on the department’s most recent data from late July, fraudulent payments still made up around $311,000 in payments, or 0.05 percent of total claims paid that week.
The ESD further announced it had fully processed its sizable backlog unemployment claims filed in March as part of its Operation 100% initiative. Around 30,000 claims from June have yet to be processed.
Average wait times for unemployment claims to process is now about a month, Levine said.
“Getting benefits to all eligible Washingtonians has been, and continues to be, our agency’s top priority in this crisis,” Levine said. “While clearing this initial backlog represents significant progress, and more than 900,000 individuals have received benefits since the crisis began, we know we still have a lot more work to do and a lot of trust to be regained as we move into the next phase of our response.”
Last week also marked the end of the extra $600 in weekly unemployment payments included in the federal CARES Act, or “Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.”
Washington residents can expect to wait up to four or five months to “retool our system” to pay out any additional PUA benefits authorized by Congress, Levine said.
Negotiations on extending extra unemployment payments are still withering in Congress since it expired late last month along with the federal moratorium on evictions.