(The Center Square) — Campus life will include a whole new set of rules for students attending the University of Washington and Washington State University this fall.
UW student dorms are now be capped at two beds while normal years allowed for as many as four. It has said in a statement it anticipates housing fewer students in light of its increased number of online courses.
The student housing 2020-21 year agreement has been updated to include refunds for any potential closures related to COVID-19.
The new residency guidelines follow an outbreak of at least 151 confirmed COVID-19 cases within the University of Washington's Greek fraternity system, as reported by The Daily of the University of Washington.
Washington State University will house the majority of students in single dorm rooms and cutting occupancy numbers by nearly 2,000 students.
WSU reversed its refusal to refund students for room and board should dorms be shut down amid a COVID-19 outbreak after thousands of students petitioned for reimbursements. Refunds or proportional credits will now be issued.
Students cannot terminate their housing or dining contracts all together, however, if new public health restrictions are undertaken on campus.
WSU Campus freshmen must stay on campus for their first year of college, unless a waiver is approved related to "financial and extraordinary hardship."
August 3 is the new deadline for students to cancel their housing contract without incurring fees. The revised fall 2020 class schedule will hit August 1.
Fall classes at the University of Washington and Washington State University begin September 30 and August 24, respectively.