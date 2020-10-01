(The Center Square) – Washington’s unemployment trust fund has more cash than anticipated, state officials reported this week.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Employment Security Department’s Unemployment Insurance Fund was flush with $4.6 billion in cash when it was processing a weekly average of around 59,000 unemployment claims.
By May, that weekly average had ballooned to more than 486,000 unemployment claims, ESD data shows.
The fund’s ending balance was already down to $3.13 billion by June and an ESD report that month estimated it would likely be insolvent by the end of the year.
In that scenario, Washington employers would have faced a 0.2% solvency tax per state law to boost the fund to cover seven months of payouts. According to ESD estimates, this would cost Washington businesses around $200 million.
ESD officials now say the fund will be good for at least another seven months and will not require the state to take out any federal loans.
“Having one of the nation’s strongest unemployment trust funds is helping us weather this crisis better than many states,” ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine said. “Coupled with a stronger than expected state revenue forecast last week, this means an improved outlook overall and a break for employers when they most need it.”
ESD officials did not disclose what the fund’s exact balance was by Thursday.
Much like Oregon to the south, Washington’s budget deficit also appears to be improving from previous forecasts.
Washington will be looking at a budget hole roughly half the size of the $9 billion deficit over the next two-year budget cycle estimated this spring, the state's Economic and Revenue Forecast Council reported last week.
The state's two-year deficit now stands at roughly $4.6 billion, largely due to a slight uptick in retail and industrial business over the past several months, according to the report's authors.
The council stressed that, going forward, the state's economy will largely rely on federal aid and containing the spread of COVID-19.
“Our revenue picture is vastly improved over what it was just a few months ago,” Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher said. “But we will still face challenges in meeting the needs of our most vulnerable citizens, funding education and addressing other requirements over the next three years.”
In August, the ESD reported that Washington’s unemployment rate was 8.5% — more than double the 4.2% unemployment rate just a year prior.
Washington workers are still filing unemployment claims well into the six figures five months later. The ESD reported receiving 337,000 unemployment claims during the week of September 19 alone.
Washington lawmakers will likely have a long list of budget cuts to consider during next year’s planned legislative session — a prospect that has drawn attention from one state lawmaker.
Washington’s struggling economy continues to put a strain on working families, employers, and property owners in the meantime.
In April, Gov. Jay Inslee issued a moratorium banning utility companies from shutting off services and imposing late fees. It expires on October 15.
On Thursday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson recommended to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission that it respect the general terms of the moratorium until at least April 30, 2021.
The commission will make its final decision after a public meeting on October 6.