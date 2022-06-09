(The Center Square) – The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board has voted to allow businesses with liquor licenses to offer axe-throwing as an activity to their customers.
The rule change was prompted by requests from businesses looking to get in on an activity that has enjoyed a surge in mainstream appeal in recent years.
“Axe throwing has become increasing popular as an activity that businesses would like to offer in combination with liquor services – excuse me – liquor service,” explained Audrey Vasek, policy and rules coordinator for the board, during Wednesday’s virtual meeting.
“Beginning in 2018, the licensing division began receiving applications from businesses that either had axe throwing as their primary activity and wanted to add liquor, or from established liquor license businesses that wanted to add axe throwing.”
In April 2021, the board approved an agreement with an individual axe-throwing business – Blade & Timber, a Seattle establishment part of a national chain – to have a liquor license for one year under a pilot program with safety parameters in place.
The agreement was part of a settlement resulting from Blade & Timber suing the state over initially being denied a liquor license.
Vasek said no incidents have been reported out of Blade & Timber.
Following a public comment period earlier this year – including a “listen and learn” session involving some 65 participants – the board developed rules that would require liquor-licensed establishments that offer axe-throwing to create a safety operating plan for their businesses.
“So, these rules are needed to provide a framework to address public health and safety concerns that arise when alcohol service is combined with axe-throwing, as well as provide consistency for businesses that seek approval to offer axe-throwing at their premises,” Vasek said.
As for the rules themselves, they are designed to minimize any mishaps that might occur when imbibing alcohol is combined with sharp-edged implements being hurled through the air.
“So, in summary, the final rules before you today would require licensees that offer axe-throwing to create a safety operating plan that includes two main components,” Vasek said. “One, protocols for monitoring patron intoxication and consumption of alcohol. And two, a floor plan designating consumption areas where alcohol is allowed, and identifying the axe-throwing area where alcohol is not allowed.”
She went on to note, “The final rules require the axe-throwing areas to have barriers to keep them separate from designated consumption areas and to prevent axes from traveling outside of those areas.”
Adoption of the rule allowing axe-throwing at establishments with liquor licenses means it could go into effect by July 9.