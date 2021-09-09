(The Center Square) – Washington state residents can participate in the redistricting of political maps using a new online tool.
The Washington State Redistricting Committee set up a website titled “Draw Your WA,” which lets people use 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau to draw boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts.
Although the state grew from 6.7 million people to 7.7 million people between 2010 and 2020, it was not enough to gain another congressional seat, leaving it with 10 districts. Democrats currently hold a 7-3 advantage.
“For those who wish to make third-party map submissions, now is the time to visit redistricting.wa.gov, log into the mapping tool and draft your vision of what Washington state’s legislative and congressional district maps should look like,” Commission Chair Sarah Augustine said in a news release.
State law dictates that districts should be as equal as possible in population and should not be gerrymandered to gain a partisan advantage. Maps should also avoid splitting up cities and other political jurisdictions.
Based on current population, each congressional district will have about 770,000 people, up from the current 672,000.
Some districts will see significant boundary changes due to uneven population growth. For example, the 7th Congressional District around Seattle will have to shrink. By contrast, the more rural 6th District along the coast will gain area.
Washington is one of 22 states that keep control over redistricting from legislators. Voters approved a ballot amendment in 1983 to create a five-person commission. The commission is disbanded after completing their map, with new members appointed after the next Census.
The majority and minority leaders in the state House and Senate each appoint one person, then those four members select a non-partisan chair who does not vote. At least three of the members have to vote on a final plan by Nov. 15. Otherwise, the state Supreme Court draws the map. Legislators can only make minor changes to the final map, and it does not need the governor’s approval.
The deadline for maps submitted by the public is Oct. 22.
The commission has said it will have proposals for state legislative districts ready by Sept. 21 and Congressional maps by Sept. 28.
The commission also has virtual meetings scheduled at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20. Residents can register to provide public comments.
Outreach meetings were held in each congressional district over the summer.