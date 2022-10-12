(The Center Square) – The disciplinary board of the Washington State Bar Association has dismissed complaints filed by three Grant County law enforcement officials against Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen, who conducted an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct.
“I am glad the disciplinary board has decided that I did nothing unethical,” said Rasmussen, who declined further comment.
The complaints against him were filed in May by Grant County Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald, who is still on the job, and former Sheriff Tom Jones and his brother, Chief Ken Jones, who have both left their posts.
The complaints responded to a final report in the form of a letter submitted earlier this year by Rasmussen to Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McCrae.
“It is a shame that an officer of the court, and an elected prosecutor, can spread such vicious non-truthful statements and potentially get away with it,” wrote Tom Jones in his complaint to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.
Ken Jones stated in his complaint that the “massive amount of stress and anxiety” that resulted from Rasmussen’s report led him to seek counseling.
He and the other two complainants accused Rasmussen of taking action that was politically motivated and including opinion and unsubstantiated allegations.
“Mr. Rasmussen had a job to do and failed miserably,” stated Ken Jones in his complaint.
Rasmussen told The Center Square in June that he believed the three complaints “are meant to intimidate me and were done in retaliation."
In an Oct. 7 letter issued to each complainant, Marine Busse, intake specialist for the counsel, wrote there was insufficient evidence in the complaints to warrant further action. The parties were given 45 days to appeal the dismissals.
“Based on the information we reviewed, we do not believe we can prove by a clear preponderance of the evidence that Rasmussen violated the ethical rules. We do not believe that we can prove that the letter contained information that Rasmussen knew to be false, or that Rasmussen’s interactions with the media were intentionally prejudicial,” wrote Busse.
In his report, Rasmussen concluded that, at least in Kevin Jones' case, state crimes, such as misconduct, fraud and theft, had possibly occurred. In addition, he said there were possible federal crimes, such as failure to provide honest services. However, he declined to pursue criminal charge because of the "overall complexity" of the situation.
“The major impediment to any prosecution is the approval of the sheriff for this behavior and the lack of policies to prevent this from happening. The involvement of the sheriff himself in these practices explains why there were no policies preventing these practices,” wrote Rasmussen.
He was asked last fall by former Grant County Prosecutor Garth Dano, who retired at the end of December, to look into a complaint against Ken Jones. Questions had arisen about the time Jones was spending away from the job in Grant County to provide law enforcement services to Seattle at $75 per hour.
A complaint had been made by Chief Deputy Dustin Canfield, who later resigned due to allegations of retaliation and has since filed a lawsuit over "retaliatory conduct” by the sheriff and undersheriff.
Also involved in that suit seeking $10 million in compensation for damages is former Chief Deputy Darrik Gregg.
According to Rasmussen’s report, Canfield told Sheriff Jones that there was an ongoing conversation within the office that deputies couldn’t get work done because of Chief Jones’ absences.
Rasmussen was tasked with looking through hundreds of pages of documentation tied to the sheriff and his salaried staffers providing services to Seattle during a time of riots in 2020-21.
After that review, Rasmussen determined Chief Jones had not properly accounted for his time back home, and both Sheriff Jones and Rectenwald had sought to cover up the discrepancies.
On multiple occasions, Rasmussen determined that Chief Jones was paid for 27-hour work days.
Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld performed an independent investigation of the situation toward the end of 2021 and sustained three violations against Chief Jones.
Rectenwald, who had requested Reinfeld's investigation, was then tasked by Sheriff Jones to investigate the matter further. He exonerated Chief Jones of any wrongdoing.
Rasmussen said the undersheriff failed to report a potential conflict in undertaking the investigation.