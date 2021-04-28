(The Center Square) – The 2021 school year will be the last for schools in Washington to sport any type of reference to Native Americans in their team sports.
Gov. Jay Inslee has signed House Bill 1356, so public school athletic programs will have until January to pick new team names or logos if they reference any type of Native Americana.
Inslee said references to Native Americans in schools are disrespectful and have no place in Washington schools.
“This will end the disrespectful use of Native American imagery in our public schools,” Inslee said Monday at the bill signing.
Schools will be exempt if a tribal government approves of imagery related to their people or if a district is in a county adjacent to tribal lands. The state will set up a program under the new law to help schools with the cost of replacing the Native American references.
The bill says “certain mascots, logos, or team names that are or have been used by schools and other entities are uniquely discriminatory in singling out the Native American community for derision and cultural appropriation.”
The districts would not be able to purchase any material that contains the references beginning in 2022.
An earlier report from the Office of Superintendent of Public Schools estimated 30 districts in the state would be affected.
Even though some schools claim the logos are meant as a show of unity or school spirit, “their use fails to respect the cultural heritage of Native Americans and promote productive relationships between sovereign governments.”
A March report on school use of Native American imagery from the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights found their use in school sports acts as a barrier to student equality and can open the school or team to culturally inappropriate actions from visitors and opposing teams.
Some professional and collegiate teams have decided to remove Native American imagery from their programs, often to push back from alumni and fans.