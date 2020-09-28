(The Center Square) – A Washington ballot measure is asking voters to decide how much authority the state should have in teaching children about the birds and the bees.
Signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee in March, Senate Bill 5395 outlines new standards for teaching sexual education in public schools, including such issues as sexual consent and healthy sexual relationships.
For children in kindergarten through the fifth grade, the bill requires lessons taught once a year on personal safety, inappropriate touching, self-respect, and basic communication skills.
For students in junior high through high school, sex education concerning consensual relationships and sexually violent behavior is taught twice a year.
School districts may choose their own curriculum under the bill so long as it meets the instructional goals outlined in it.
As of 2020, 39 states plus the District of Columbia requires some level of sex education and instruction on HIV.
Washington has long mandated a range of sexual education curriculum for students.
State school districts have taught about HIV and AIDS starting in the 5th grade through 12th grade under the 1988 AIDS Omnibus Act. Curriculum is previewed to parents before instruction who may request their child to opt out.
Local school boards may choose to provide additional sexual health education, which must be medically and scientifically accurate under the Healthy Youth Act of 2007. Sex offense laws have been taught in Washington schools since 2013.
Senate Bill 5395 takes effect on New Year’s Day, but Referendum 90 has put its future on the chopping block.
Support to approve Referendum 90, which would allow the Senate Bill 5395 to take effect, has stemmed from a range of progressive advocacy groups.
These include the ACLU of Washington, the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and Safe & Healthy Youth Washington, whose chief donor is Planned Parenthood Votes NW and Hawaii.
Washington state Republican lawmakers have called on voters to reject Referendum 90, which would keep the bill from going into effect.
The Clover Park, Mead, Chehalis, Central Valley, Othello school districts have voiced their opposition to the sex education bill.
Parents for Safe Schools is also campaigning to reject Referendum 90. Their chief donor is the conservative Reagan Fund.
Washington state Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn, sees the bill’s passage as a matter of public safety both as a teacher and the bill’s author.
“As a career educator, I have seen firsthand the importance and effectiveness of comprehensive sexuality health education on young people’s personal health and their ability to navigate life successfully,” Wilson said. “At its core, it’s about safety, from predators and from uninformed life choices, with age-appropriate lessons that address the needs of children based on their grade level.
The bill requires school districts to grant any written request from a parent or legal guardian to have their child excused from any sex ed class.
Tobi Hills-Meyer of Gender Justice, an advocacy group for gender equity, said that the senate bill is an important step to building a better sexual culture.
“I would say that it's frustrating to see something so essential and important for protecting our our children and youth before it's even had a chance to be implemented,” Hills-Meyer said.
“We know that when children and youth have the language to be able to talk about what's going on, it can put a stop to abuse and sexual assault. We’ve known for a while that effective and scientifically accurate sex education can make huge differences on that.”
According to the American Journal of Nursing, the U.S. sees the highest rates of teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases among developed countries.
Among the 48 states studied, excluding North Dakota and Wyoming, abstinence-only sex education correlated with increases in teen pregnancies and births.
A 2016 study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that the U.S. had the highest pregnancy rate among 15 to 19-year-old women among 21 developed countries — 57 pregnancies per 1,000 women — compared to the lowest rate studied in Switzerland which was 8 per 1,000 women.
For Hills-Meyer, good sex education boils down to “being told that your body is yours and that you have the right to decide what you're going to do with your body.” That should not be too much for children of any age to handle, Hills-Meyer said.
“I think it's important to make sure that the education is age appropriate and that there is appropriate education for every age,” Hills-Meyer said. “And it's going to look incredibly different for for kindergarteners and high schoolers. But especially when we're talking about giving children the language to talk about different kinds of things so that they can be able to to ask for help or protect themselves from cases of molestation and abuse.”
According to a survey of Washingtonians between 2010 and 2012, approximately 45% of women and 22% of men reported experiencing sexual violence.
Going to a peer sex education and substance abuse program at a South Eugene High School, Hills-Meyer said that teaching sex education to students early on is critical.
“It's been shocking to find out that 20 years later, there are schools in Washington's that that can't meet the basic standard of scientifically accurate and teaching about consent and boundaries,” Hills-Meyer said. “And that now I have a child myself, and as a parent, it's just really important to me that my child be safe and to have better education than I did, not worse. Those are the pieces that kind of really come to me, as I'm looking at the impact that some pretty basic information can make a really big difference.”
A 2016 Washington Department of Health study found 17.7% of the state’s 10th graders reported they had engaged in kissing, sexual touching, or sex against their wishes.
Mario Villanueva, executive director of the Washington State Catholic Conference, said that the sex education outlined in Senate Bill 5395 stands in opposition to Catholic teaching, which holds that sex should be within the context of marriage between a man and a woman only.
Villanueva acknowledged that while the bill allows students to opt out of sex education classes, he said there is a concern that the curriculum could prompt unwanted discussions of premarital sex among students on and off schoolyards.
“When parents are doing the instruction, which is what we encourage you to do, they determine the appropriate age to talk about,” Villanueva said. “That's a gift that they have been given by God, to raise up their children in a manner how God wants us to live. I think parents could better answer those questions.”
Church teachings already provide a foundation for recognizing and preventing sexual abuse, according to Villanueva.
“Our Catholic schools teach morality, respect for life, safety of life, righteous desire for righteous living,” Villanueva said. “In terms of respect for others, mitigating any ideas about violence or harming others in that way, those are in play already.”
Villanueva expressed doubt that the state’s smallest school districts can be expected to produce the required sexual education curriculum.
“Some of the proponents are saying, ‘Well, you know, local jurisdictions can put together their own curriculum,’ which is correct,” Villanueva said. “Some local communities probably do not have the wherewithal or money or financing to put together their own curriculum.”
For Adrienne Joyce, director of policy and communications at the Washington State Catholic Conference, the bill comes down to the Catholic principle of subsidiarity, which holds that matters are best handled by the least centralized authorities.
“One of the tenants that guides, our thought process is that local communities be able to protect their own values,” Joyce said. "So that's another reason why we encourage Catholics to reject Referendum 90. It's because we would like to see more local control so that communities can have more say in what they would like.”
Washington voters will reject or approve Senate Bill 5395 on November 3.