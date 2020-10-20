(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that he will be filling a second lawsuit against Google for campaign finance disclosures.
“I take repeat violations of our campaign finance laws seriously," Ferguson said in a written statement. "This is the second time Google has been accused of not complying with campaign finance laws related to making required information about political advertisements available to Washington voters."
Ferguson's lawsuit is in response to a referral by the Public Disclosure Commission on September 3.
In Washington, the Attorney General's Office is required by law to publish a decision on whether to commence an action within 45 days after a referral.
In 2018, Google agreed to a $217,000 fine to the state for failing to disclose information on sponsors and expenditures related to Washington campaign ads it ran on its platform.
The company joins a host of internet giants, including Facebook and Twitter, who have been named as defendants in campaign finance lawsuits filed by Ferguson in the past several months alone.
Ferguson has aggressively pursued a wide range of legal challenges to the United States Postal Service (USPS) amid nationwide concern over the agency's change in delivery practices.
Washington's challenge to USPS was part of a 14-state coalition which includes Oregon, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, and Nevada.
On Friday, the attorney general announced that he had joined two amicus briefs seeking preliminary injunctions against mail-in voting limitations in South Carolina and Mississippi.