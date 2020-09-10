(The Center Square) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson wants a federal judge to halt all operational changes made to the U.S. Postal Service this summer, according to an injunction filed late Wednesday.
Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, the request for a preliminary injunction calls for an end to the Postal Service’s “leave mail behind” policy that requires postal vehicles to depart at a predetermined time if mail has not been loaded.
It further demands that the Postal Service maintain its policy for treating election mail-in ballots as First Class mail no matter the postage used.
Ferguson is also pursuing action to have the USPS replace or restore any removed sorting machines that were reportedly tampered with around the country.
Washington state’s USPS plants saw several expensive sorting machines dismantled beyond repair, according to internal USPS documents obtained by The Center Square.
Other states such as Oregon have seen mailboxes removed in Portland and Eugene due to decreasing mail volume in the corresponding areas.
Ferguson also cited the USPS’s documented “leave behind” policy requiring USPS vehicles to depart sorting facilities at specified times regardless of how much mail has been loaded onto it.
Ferguson’s injunction request follows a joint lawsuit filed by 13 other states on Aug. 18 against the USPS and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy over nationwide changes to mail delivery.
The coalition includes Democrat majority states like Oregon and California as well as so-called “swing states” with Democratic governors, such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada, which may decide the 2020 presidential election.
The lawsuit filed by the coalition argues that delays in USPS deliveries could possible put the country’s mail-in-ballots in jeopardy by election day on Nov. 3.
Previous changes to the USPS included ending or cutting staff overtime, halting outgoing mail processing at state distribution centers, and removing mail sorting equipment.
Judge Stanley A. Bastian in Yakima granted Ferguson’s motion for expedited discovery by Aug. 27. Ten days later as required by the court, the USPS released records on Sept. 6 regarding intended changes to the agency.
DeJoy denied having ordered any changes to the USPS in his testimony before Congress last month.
On Aug. 18, DeJoy released a statement announcing the USPS would not change its retail hours at its post offices, keep its processing plants open, and leave agency equipment and mailboxes in place. Overtime pay will be “approved as needed,” he said.
“A promise in a #USPS press release is not enough when confidence in our elections is at stake. Democracy is not a game,” Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum tweeted last month. “This lawsuit will move forward.”
DeJoy has not since specified whether any removed equipment will be returned or replaced.
In past weeks, President Donald Trump has continued to make claims that vote-by-mail will significantly increase voter fraud.
Washington has held vote-by-mail elections statewide since 2011. In September 2017, it reported 74 cases of potential voter fraud in the 2016 general election, accounting for .002 percent of 3.36 million votes cast that year in Washington.
The lawsuit against USPS argues that changes to the USPS impede delivery of prescription medication and Social Security benefits for the elderly and veterans.
The USPS has suffered years-long financial woes which have been compounded by changes made by Congress to its pension system. The agency has posted an 83.1 billion loss and seen a decline in mail volume, despite a steady uptick in package delivery.
Bastian will hear Ferguson’s motion for a preliminary injunction in federal court on Sept. 17.