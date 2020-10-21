(The Center Square) — Washington state may see its highest voter turnout in recent history this fall, but it remains a state with one of the least representative delegations in the nation, according to new research.
Voter turnout is already high around Puget Sound with Washington’s King County reporting record numbers of ballots within the first several days of voting.
Washington is uniquely active in politics by national standards—it’s the second most politically active state in the country behind Maine, WalletHub found.
The personal finance site compared all 50 states across 11 different factors, ranging from their percentage of registered voters in the 2016 presidential election to total political contributions per adult population.
WalletHub ranks Washington as first in the nation for most accessible voting system, which is vote-by-mail, and seventh for most political contributions per person.
The state ranks fifth in the country for having the most voters who voted in the 2018 midterm elections and ranks 13th for number of registered voters in the 2016 presidential election.
Many voters in the state that election cycle carried over from the 2012 general election, a category that Washington ranked 18th in, WalletHub found.
Washington still does not represent a large swath of its voters, according WalletHub’s analysis.
The site compared the distribution of all states’ voters to the distribution of their electorates by such demographics as race, age, and gender.
Washington was the seventh most unrepresentative state in the nation, according to the study.
Roughly 73% of its elected leaders across the board were racially representative of the country as a whole and about 85% were representative of the country by age. The state’s elected leaders scored much higher in terms of 92% gender parity.
South Dakota, WalletHub analysts found, was the least representative overall especially in terms of race, with its elected leaders making up just 59% of the country’s racial demographics. However, they represented 81% of the country’s age demographics and 95% gender parity.
Maryland was the most representative, the study found, across all three categories. More than 93% of its leaders represented the country’s racial demographics; 92% represented its age demographics, and 97% equal across gender.
Washington voters were mailed their ballots last week and should see results trickle in on November 3.