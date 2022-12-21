(The Center Square) – Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit against Kroger, Rite-Aid and Albertsons and the chain pharmacies they have acquired for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday.
The three companies had previously acquired Safeway, QFC, Fred Myer and Bartell Drugs, which are also being cited in the lawsuit that has been filed at the King County Superior Court.
Ferguson also announced settlements with CVS, Walgreens and two opioid manufacturers Allergan and Teva. Combined with the attorney general’s recent settlements, Washington has recovered $1.1 billion. Ferguson said 100% of the settlement funds will go towards state and local government efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.
“Communities across Washington state are still dealing with damages caused by these companies and our lawsuit demands their conduct be called out for what it is: unfair and deceptive business practices that create a public nuisance across our state,” Ferguson said at a press conference Wednesday.
Settlements have ranged from $50 million that Allergan will pay over the next seven years to $120.3 million from Walgreens that will be paid over 15 years.
In 2011, 112 million daily doses of prescription opioids were used in the state. Ferguson said that amounts up to a 16-day supply for every man, woman and child in Washington state. Four years later in 2015, eight Washington counties had more opioid prescriptions than residents, according to the attorney general.
The epidemic has continued up to the present day. In 2021, an average of four or more Washingtonians died on a daily basis from an opioid overdose.
The number of deaths from overdoses in King County in the first three quarters of 2022 have already exceeded the total deaths from overdoses in 2021, according to the attorney general’s office.
“These grim statistics are precisely why my team and I are continuing to push forward on holding those responsible for their conduct,” Ferguson said. “We want to make sure they pay for the damage that they caused.”
A lawsuit is still pending against Johnson & Johnson and several of its subsidiaries. Ferguson asserts that the company fueled the opioid epidemic through a “massive deceptive marketing campaign” and by convincing doctors and the public that their drugs are effective for treating chronic pain and have a low risk of addiction. The case will continue into 2023.
The Washington state Attorney General’s Office has been investigating pharmaceutical companies' roles in the opioid epidemic since 2018.