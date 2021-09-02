(The Center Square) – Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he will appeal a decision by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Purdue Pharma that he deems “inadequate” and “flawed,” according to a press release from his office.
Washington is one of 48 states that sued Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, claiming that the company fueled the nation’s opioid crisis.
Ferguson said Wednesday that the bankruptcy court does not have the authority to prevent state attorneys general from enforcing state laws or prevent them from any future decision to pursue the Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma.
The company’s bankruptcy plan was approved today by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain. It requires the Sackler family to pay $4.3 billion over nine years to the states and private plaintiffs and provides them with a lifetime legal shield.
Purdue Pharma filed the plan shortly before its trial was scheduled to start in 2019.
“This order lets the Sackler family off the hook by giving them permanent immunity from lawsuits in exchange for a fraction of the profits they made from the opioid epidemic — and sends a message that billionaires operate by a different set of rules than everybody else,” Ferguson said in his release. “This order is insulting to victims of the opioid epidemic who had no voice in these proceedings and must be appealed.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 93,000 died from an opioid overdose last year, a 30% increase over 2019.
Under the current plan, Washington would receive $70 million over the next decade.
Ferguson noted that during testimony last week in bankruptcy court, Dr. Kathe Sackler told the judge that, as she said in a 2001 email, her family had “amassed a vast fortune” and created “layers and layers” before their true support system would be affected.”
An audit of the company in 2019 showed that the family had pulled some $11 billion out of Purdue since 2008.
Ferguson’s release cites a New York Times op-ed from last month that the Sacklers would be able to pay the fine without touching the principal on that money assuming an annualized rate of return of 5 percent.
“When they’re done paying in 2030, they will probably be richer than they are today,” the op-ed noted.
The original lawsuit said Purdue Pharma “embarked on a massive, deceptive marketing campaign,” aimed at convincing doctors and the public that OxyContin effectively treats pain and has a low risk of addiction.
Earlier this year, Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, one of the largest suppliers of the raw materials used to produce opioid pain medication.