(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Monday morning that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank to return the funds to the state.
Sophisticated fraud rings stole billions of dollars from at least 11 states, including Washington, during the pandemic.
The Attorney General’s Office said its Complex Litigation Division has used a new approach over the last few years to recover nearly $34 million stolen from the government.
The novel method for rooting out the embezzled funds includes searching for bank accounts where the scammers had not yet withdrawn all stolen funds and then initiating a legal effort to reclaim the funds.
Investigators from the Attorney General’s Office analyzed unemployment claims the ESD had identified as fraudulent or probably fraudulent. From there, the office subpoenaed banks that had received wire transfers from the ESD on behalf of those suspect claims, further scrutinizing those accounts for other indications of fraud.
Telltale signs of fraud included receiving unemployment benefits payments from multiple states, receiving payments in the names of multiple claimants, and mismatches between names on bank accounts and names on unemployment claims.
“Our initiative is delivering results for taxpayers,” Ferguson said in a news release. “Fraudsters parked this money in accounts with banks and financial institutions all over the country. We’re going directly to those institutions to get it back. We are not slowing down.”
Ferguson touted Washington's approach in the release, which noted his office "is not aware of any other state using a similar strategy to recover stolen dollars held in financial institutions.”
Washington’s ESD lost approximately $645 million in fraud. The state’s total recovery from pandemic-related unemployment fraud is more than $400 million so far.