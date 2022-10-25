(The Center Square) – Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Tyson Foods, the nation’s largest chicken producer, will pay Washington state $10.5 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of taking part in an illegal plot to inflate poultry prices.
The settlement is the third since Ferguson’s office sued 19 chicken producers last year alleging a scheme to manipulate prices, rig contract bids, illegally exchange information, and coordinate to reduce supply in order to maximize corporate profits.
Ferguson has reached settlements with two other smaller chicken producers, Mar-Jac Poultry and Fieldale Farms, for a total of $1.2 million.
“The chicken these companies produce goes into everything, from the raw chicken breasts you get at the grocery store, to the frozen nuggets you buy in the freezer aisle, to the chicken sandwich you get at a fast food restaurant,” Ferguson said during a Monday press conference announcing the settlement, noting the alleged conspiracy harmed an estimate 90% of Washingtonians, or some 7 million people.
He went on to say, “If you bought chicken in the recent past, you paid more for that chicken than you should have, because of the illegal conduct of all 19 of these companies, including Tyson, who’s the focus of this resolution today.”
Tyson foods is the largest chicken producer in the U.S., with approximately 20% of the national market share for broiler chickens.
“Broiler chicken” is a term for nearly all chicken produced for meat.
In the settlement with Washington, filed in King County Superior Court, Tyson does not admit to any wrongdoing but agrees to cooperate with Ferguson’s ongoing litigation against the 16 other chicken producers.
“Tyson Foods reached a settlement with Washington’s Office of the Attorney General to settle all claims related to the sale of broiler chicken products,” Derek Burleson, director of public relations at Tyson Foods, told The Center Square via email. “While Tyson does not admit any liability as part of the settlement, it believes that the settlement was in the best interests of the company and its shareholders in order to avoid the uncertainty, expense and burden of protracted litigation.”
Citing efficiency, Ferguson said the Tyson settlement money will be distributed to Washington residents when more of the allegations against the 16 remaining companies are settled.
In October 2021, Ferguson’s office filed a lawsuit against 19 major chicken manufacturers contending they engaged in illegal conduct to coordinate supplies and manipulate prices at least as far back as 2008, violating state consumer protection and anti-trust laws in the process.
The remaining chicken producers named in the lawsuit include Pilgrim’s Pride, Perdue Farms, Koch Foods, Sanderson Farms, Foster Farms, Mountaire Farms, Wayne Farms, Amick Farms, George’s, Peco Foods, House of Raeford Farms, Case Foods, Norman W. Fries doing business as Claxton Poultry Farms, Simmons Foods, O.K. Foods, and Harrison Poultry.
Two other states, Alaska and New Mexico, have also brought similar lawsuits against national chicken producers, Ferguson said.