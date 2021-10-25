(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against a company that robocalled thousands of people on the federal Do Not Call Registry and offered to block spam calls.
The suit charges that the company, Corvallis, Oregon-based Global Grid Telecom, illegally robocalled Washington state residents with deceptive recorded messages, including calls looking to sell a service called “MAX|Command” that the company claimed would stop unwanted spam phone calls.
When asked if Ferguson expects this lawsuit to be successful, Brionna Aho, communications director for the Washington State Office of the Attorney General, replied, “Yes.”
“My office will continue to serve as a watchdog to protect Washingtonians from illegal robocalls,” Ferguson said in a press release on Oct. 20. “Here is my message to deceptive robocallers: Immediately stop harassing Washingtonians, or we will hold you accountable.”
Ferguson has already made good on the claim in the past.
In March, Ferguson joined the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of 39 other attorneys general, in announcing settlements against for-profit corporate fundraisers Associated Community Services, Inc. and Directele, Inc., as well as multiple corporations and individuals affiliated with them.
As a result of that settlement, the two national companies that made more than 1.7 million robocalls into Washington state for sham charities will pay $495,000 to help fund legitimate charities.
In August 2020, two Ferguson-targeted Vancouver-based air-duct cleaning companies owned by the same man were ordered by a King County Superior Court judge to pay $10 million in civil penalties for engaging in deceptive advertising and unfair sales practices.
US Air Ducts & Sky Builder Inc. and DLM Services made more than 13 million robocalls within the state from 2017 to 2019.
According to the lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court against Global Grid Telecom, the company violated the Washington Automatic Dialing and Announcing Act and the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) in robocalling.
The lawsuit also asserts the company ran further afoul of the CPA in targeting people on the federal Do Not Call Registry and made deceptive claims in doing so.
Global Grid Telecom is responsible for 54,410 spam phone calls to Washington state residents from May 2017 to December 2018, the lawsuit charges, with an auto-dialing program that sent voice messages to landline numbers throughout the state.
The lawsuit states that a number of those calls were CenturyLink customers, pushing the purported anti-robocall system. Several customers complained the messages gave the incorrect impression the offer came from CenturyLink.
The lawsuit contends that 16,608 Washingtonians received at least two calls from Global Grid Telecom, with one customer receiving nearly two dozen robocalls from the company.
Global Grid Telecom and its owner, Harry Hart III, face a maximum penalty of $7,500 per violation.
Hart did not reply to a request for comment.