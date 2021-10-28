(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is suing poultry providers for allegedly taking part in an illegal plot to inflate their prices.
Ferguson's office has filed a lawsuit over what he claims is a “sweeping conspiracy” involving 19 major chicken manufacturers, including such well-known companies as Foster Farms, Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods
The 96-page lawsuit filed in King County Tuesday contends the named chicken manufacturers engaged in illegal conduct to coordinate supplies and manipulate prices at least as far back as 2008, violating state consumer protection and anti-trust laws.
“Beginning at least as early as 2008 and continuing to the present day (generally referred to as the 'relevant period'), Defendants and their co-conspirators conspired to restrain production, manipulate price indices, rig bids, and exchange highly sensitive competitive information with one another, in violation of the Washington Consumer Protection Act," the lawsuit states. "Through both unlawful agreements and unfair methods of competition, Defendants fixed, raised, stabilized, and maintained prices of broiler chicken meat throughout the United States, including Washington."
“Broiler chicken” is a term for nearly all chicken produced for meat.
“If you’ve eaten chicken in the last decade, this conspiracy touched your wallet,” Ferguson said in a news release. “This conspiracy cost middle-class and low-income Washington families more money to put food on their table. I will hold these companies accountable for the profits they illegally made off the backs of hardworking Washington families.”
The Center Square reached out to several of the companies named in the lawsuit for comment.
Foster Farms and Perdue Farms both declined to do so, saying they could not comment on pending litigation.
Tyson Foods said the request “has been sent to Tyson Foods Public Relations.”
If the companies are found to be in violation of Washington state’s anti-trust laws, they could each be subject to a maximum fine of $900,000, as well as $7,500 in civil penalties per violation.