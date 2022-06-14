(The Center Square) – A property management company and a non-profit organization are collaborating on a $2 million pilot program offsetting rising rents for low income residents.
The partnership is between HNN Communities and Housing Connector, a nonprofit with a listing platform and other services that helps connect people with homes.
The $2 million was donated towards the program by DevCo, the parent company of HNN Communities
Residents who are eligible for the assistance funding have to reside at any of the 39 properties managed by HNN Communities throughout the state. That means about 21,000 residents within HNN Communities can apply for relief funds if needed.
According to HNN Communities, “over 80% of HNN Communities’ households earn less than 50% of the area median income.” As housing costs throughout Washington state continue to rise, government relief that was being distributed throughout the pandemic has become less available.
This collaboration is meant to continue some of that financial aid to households within HNN Communities who are more likely to be affected by increasing rent.
“We understand that the rising costs of rent can present a challenge for our residents facing financial hardships, which is why it was essential to us to invest in providing immediate support,” President of HNN Communities Alison Dean said in a statement. “Our partnership with Housing Connector allows us to assist residents with tangible, accessible resources, while ensuring the process is fair and professionally managed for all residents.”
HNN Communities claims it bucked the trend over the past two years of rent increases across the Puget Sound region and instead spent over $4.3 million to support residents. The new rental assistance program will help to cover rent payment differentials from August to December 2022.