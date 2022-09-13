(The Center Square) – The Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission is looking at two options regarding portability when it comes to WA Cares, the state’s mandatory long-term care program.
A 5.8% payroll tax on workers was supposed to kick in at the beginning of January, but that plan was derailed in part by lawmakers concerned about people paying into the program who would not be eligible to receive benefits, including a lawsuit by Washington workers who live out of state and have no plans to retire in the Evergreen State.
Earlier this year, the state Legislature passed a bill delaying implementation of the beleaguered WA Cares long-term care program until July 1, 2023. Inslee signed the legislation into law.
The two options were presented by a portability workgroup at the commission’s Tuesday morning virtual meeting.
Option 1 would allow anyone with at least one year of qualifying coverage that leaves the state to select portable benefits coverage by choosing to continue contributing premiums to WA Cares until the normal retirement age under Social Security, which is currently age 67 for those born in 1960 or later.
Option 2 would provide significantly reduced benefits to anyone who has paid in 10 years and then leaves the state.
Ben Veghte, director of the WA Cares Fund for the state Department of Social and Health Services, said the benefits of Option 1 include comparatively reduced administrative costs and keeping in touch with beneficiaries.
The downside of Option 1, he noted, is that not everyone would have permanent access to benefits.
“So, everyone who paid in would get something,” Veghte said of the main benefit of Option 2.
On the negative side: cost.
“It may be hard to communicate to the public about this approach because in order for this to be done in a cost effective way, the proration formula for prorated benefits would have to be less generous than the proration formula that we’re using for the near-retirees,” Veghte explained.
Modeling for Option 1 has been done, he said.
“So, this issue is continuing to be discussed in the workgroup,” Veghte said. “We’re waiting on modeling on Option 2. Our work group has not reached a decision yet on which option they’re going to recommend to the commission in November.”
Decisions made by the commission could have ramifications beyond Washington.
“A lot of the states who are establishing similar programs are looking to Washington’s model, and after exploring the complexity of offering WA Cares fund benefits to people who leave the state, the work group is recommending that benefits would be made portable starting in 2030,” Andrea Sanchez, WA Cares fund program/unit manager, said.
She added, “This is the only option that wouldn’t pose a significant risk to implementing benefits for in-state residents by July 1 of 2026. Only a small number of workers will have earned WA Cares benefits and need long-term care out of state prior to 2030. And by making benefits available in 2030 the state has sufficient time to develop reliable systems and processes that work well for beneficiaries and also minimize the risk of fraud.”
Those comments were echoed by commission member Madeleine Foutch, a union representative for long-term care workers, who observed that “getting portability right is incredibly important and designing a solution that allows for portability, a meaningful benefit and an accessible benefit is incredibly complex.”
Veghte expressed confidence the state is up to the job.
“It is incredibly complex, but I wanted to keep an optimistic tone that it is feasible,” he said. “It’s just that we’re proceeding with due diligence.”