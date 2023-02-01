(The Center Square) – Two bills related to Washington’s first-of-its-kind universal long-term care insurance program funded by worker contributions have been introduced in the Legislature, although the odds of their becoming law appears low. Collection of the tax is set to begin in five months.
Senate Bill 5639 – sponsored by Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, and Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim – would prohibit requiring verification of the maintenance of long-term care insurance coverage by people who have received exemptions from paying the WA Cares tax.
The organization overseeing the implementation of WA Cares, the Long-Term Services and Supports Trust Commission, has recommended those who received exemptions to the payroll tax -- 58 cents for every $100 earned -- recertify that they still have private long-term care insurance they claimed to have when seeking their exemptions.
The other piece of legislation, House Bill 1011, would scrap WA Cares altogether.
Neither bill has been scheduled for a committee hearing.
The start date for collecting premiums for WA Cares was delayed from Jan. 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023, through legislation signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on Jan. 27 of last year. Inslee signed another bill into law that day expanding the criteria for those eligible for exemptions from the program’s assessments and benefits.
These laws were the result of several problems related to the long-term care tax, including a lawsuit by Washington workers who live out of state with no plans to retire in the Evergreen State, what critics called a narrow one-time opt-out option, and a website that was supposed to facilitate opt-outs crashing from overuse.
The Center Square reached out the Governor’s Office seeking comment on SB 5639 and HB 1011.
“We haven’t reviewed these bills,” Jaime Smith, Inslee’s director of communications, said in an email. “Our agencies appropriately continue their work to implement the program as currently laid out in state law.”
Elizabeth Hovde, health policy expert at the free market Washington Policy Center think tank, doesn't think lawmakers will pass the bill repealing WA Cares.
The recertification bill also doesn't have much of a chance of passing the Legislature, in her estimation, although a hearing before a committee is a possibility.
“It might get a hearing, given the bipartisan sponsorship,” she told The Center Square via email. “I'm hopeful for that, just for the discussion it would produce.”
The LTSS Trust Commission's recommendation in favor of recertification, Hovde noted, means the odds of of SB 5639 passing the Legislature are slim.
“The industry is also warm to recertification, as keeping private policyholders is beneficial for insurers of long-term care insurance,” she explained. “Some people will drop their plans and choose to make other investments that make sense in their situation, if the choice isn't just between a private long-term-care plan or the state's inadequate program that they might not ever benefit from.”
Hovde doesn’t discount the possibility that lawmakers will again delay implementing the beleaguered program’s payroll tax.
“My prediction for WA Cares is that the tax for the fund will be implemented at some point, July 2023 or 2024 – if state lawmakers kick the can again, but valid concerns about the LTC [long-term care] law will keep it in the doghouse,” she said. “When workers, including low-income ones, start seeing more of their paycheck taken from them starting this summer, and if they understand their income will sometimes be going to people with more resources, lawmakers are going to have a lot of explaining to do.”
Hovde continued her broadside against WA Cares by saying, “This law is not about people in need or even people in need of long-term care. It is about cost-shifting from Medicaid payouts for long-term care to Washington's working population and creating a jobs program for a new batch of family caregivers who get paid by taxpayers.”
More promising solutions are available, according to her.
“Protecting Medicaid from misuse, increasing awareness about the needs and costs of a graying population, and discontinuing taxes and limitations on insurance products is the way to go,” Hovde said.