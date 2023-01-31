(The Center Square) – It’s up to King County voters now to determine if they want a new tax levy that would fund a network of behavioral health crisis centers throughout the region.
The King County Council passed the nine-year property tax levy rate of 15 cents per $1,000 assessed value by a vote of nine in favor and zero opposed. The measure will now be shown on ballots on April 25.
Median-priced homeowners in King County would pay approximately $121 per year, according to King County councilmembers’ estimates.
The county expects the levy to generate approximately $1.25 billion between 2024 and the end of the levy in 2032 if passed.
The Crisis Care Centers Levy would fund the reaction of a regional network of five crisis care centers throughout the county. Through these projects, the county expects more behavioral health resources would become more readily available to King County residents in need. One of the crisis care centers would be specifically dedicated to King County youth.
Levy dollars would help restore mental health residential treatment capacity to 2017 levels by reinforcing existing facilities and adding new beds, according to the ordinance. The region’s behavioral health workforce would also see new recruitment and retention strategies be used with the funds.
“When we’re thinking about the cost of this [$100 million annual levy] . . . we are spending $100 million a year right now and things are getting worse,” King County Councilmember Sarah Perry said during a council meeting on Jan. 31. “This is a much more efficient and effective use of public dollars, so we don’t just keep spinning this wheel and going back home.”
King County Executive Dow Constantine previously wrote in a transmittal letter to the King County Council about the urgency of putting this measure on the April ballot. Following the passage of the Crisis Cares Centers levy proposal, Constantine said in a statement that it “is how we help people get from crisis to recovery, and how we ensure they have the necessary support to be able to start reclaiming their lives."
The county has a total of 244 mental health residential treatment beds for the entire region, according to the county executive. That is down 111 beds from the capacity in 2018 of 355 beds.