(The Center Square) – The King County Council has approved a plan to allocate $52 million towards 36 projects throughout the region that seek to increase access to greenspaces, acquire land for habitat restoration, protect tree canopy and improve the local food system.
The $52 million stems from the King County Conservation Futures Fund, which was passed by voters last November. The levy was restored to a tax rate of 6.25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property valuation at the beginning of this year. That is about $2 more a month for a median homeowner, according to King County's numbers.
Thirteen of the 36 projects are led by cities within the county. They will receive a combined $16.7 million in Conservation Futures funding, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine. The projects seek to increase access to recreation where the need is considered at its greatest.
The other 23 projects are led by King County itself. They will receive $20.1 million in funding generated by Conservation Futures, as well as $14.9 million from the King County Parks Levy.
The projects look to expand the county’s parks and trails and acquire natural lands that will be the site of future habitat restoration projects.
“Thanks to King County voters, we’re able to expand the Conservation Futures program and fund more open space preservation projects like these, contributing to healthier, more resilient communities,” Constantine said in a statement.
The county executive based his proposal for the $52 million in spending on recommendations made by the Conservation Futures Committee.
Prior to the levy restoration this year, the program’s revenue was generating at half its original rate. Constantine previously blamed that on a sequence of “actions by the state.”
King County has protected more than 100,000 acres of open space since the conservation tax program began in 1982, according to the executive’s office.