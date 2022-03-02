(The Center Square) – Meg Winchester and her staff at Visit Spokane leveraged $200,000 of federal stimulus dollars into $3.8 million in hotel bookings during the latter half of 2021 through a digital marketing campaign.
“That’s an 18 to 1 return on investment,” Winchester told the Spokane County Commissioners this week.
She is the president and chief executive officer of Visit Spokane, the region’s destination marketing organization. On Feb. 28, Winchester briefed county officials about the success of using CARES Act funds for the Room to Roam campaign.
The marketing push was seen at the best way to help businesses struggling from the economic hit of lockdowns and operating restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, she said.
It was no small feat to get 13,680 bookings between June and December of 2021 when many people were hesitant to travel, said Winchester.
She said the overall booking number didn’t factor in stays for multiple days, which would have brought even more revenue into local communities.
“The importance of marketing our city is clearly shown in our economic impact,” said Winchester.
She credited her staff, particularly Mackenzie De Gon, for using graphic design and technology skills to come up with eye-catching campaign slogans. Her team partnered with Klundt Hosmer to create whimsical illustrated characters and then strategize about how to showcase them for best results.
Room to Roam caught national attention, earning seven awards from the American Advertising Federation, among other recognition.
During a time when people are concerned about physical and health safety, Winchester said Room to Roam’s goal is to market Spokane as an alternative destination to Portland and Seattle, cities that are experiencing high crime rates.
The campaign also promote outdoor adventures that individuals and families could safely enjoy, such as golfing.
Winchester said media advertising for Room to Roam yielded 264 million impressions, which is the number of times content was delivered to someone’s feed.
“The videos were viewed the most,” she said. “We’re doing a lot just to show our beauty – these are all just really, really good numbers for the amount of money we spent.”
She said De Gon closely watches the numbers and shifted advertising where there is the most content sharing.
She said airplane arrivals seem to point toward further success of Room to Roam. In 2021 when many airlines were limiting flights, there were 5,901 arrivals at the Spokane Airport. She said data showed that tourism and not business was the motivator for many people making the journey into the area.
The challenge in 2022, said Winchester, is that hotels are no longer sending shuttles to the airport to pick up guests. She said fuel costs and rising insurance rates have contributed to the transportation change, which looks to be permanent.
With 20 conventions booked to date in the area, Winchester said the need to provide a smooth transition from the airport to the hotel was important to make guests happy.
“It’s not a Spokane-specific challenge but it’s become a concern,” she said of the situation.
Visit Spokane is looking at all available options to find a resolution.
“We’re taking it very seriously as we move forward,” she said.