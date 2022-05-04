The USS Monaghan II was the second ship named after Ensign John Monaghan of Chewelah, who died in Samoa during a fierce firefight with rebel forces in 1899. Monaghan was recognized by the Navy for gallantry on the battlefield, having given his life to protect a wounded comrade. The USS Monaghan II was launched on Jan. 9, 1935, almost 29 years after a statue was erected in Spokane to honor Monaghan's sacrifice.