(The Center Square) – It is widely expected the Washington State Supreme Court will decide whether the new capital gains income tax is constitutional. Any such ruling will likely hinge on definitions, according to a Seattle law professor.
“The key issue is whether the capital gains tax is an excise tax (a one-time tax on the one-time action of selling a security and realizing the capital gains) or whether the capital gains tax is instead a property tax on the security itself (a tax on the asset/the property, and therefore a property tax under the Washington constitution),” Hugh Spitzer, professor at the University of Washington School of Law, said in an email to The Center Square.
Set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, the law imposes a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 for individuals and joint filers from the sale of assets such as stocks and bonds. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.
“The state supreme court is likely to base its decision entirely on what the tax is, based on 90 years of decisions about property taxes versus excise taxes,” Spitzer explained.
Washington state’s highest court has long ruled that income is property as defined by the state constitution, effectively prohibiting a graduated income tax. In 1932, Washington voters approved by a 70% margin a progressive income tax to pay for education.
The following year, the state Supreme Court invalidated the tax in its Culliton v. Chase decision, noting “it would certainly defy the ingenuity of the most profound lexicographer to formulate a more comprehensive definition of ‘property’ than that found in the Washington State Constitution.”
Since then, the court has consistently ruled that income is property.
In a one-page 1960 decision, Apartment Operators Association of Seattle, Inc. v. Schumacher, the court advised “the constitution may be amended by vote of the people.”
Voters in Washington state have rejected six constitutional amendments allowing a progressive income tax, as well as four income tax initiatives.
Moreover, the Internal Revenue Service and all other state departments of revenue recognize capital gains as income.
Spitzer pointed to two other cases that could inform any decision the court makes on the constitutionality of the capital gains income tax.
“For example, in the 1930s the court held that the motor vehicle excise tax is indeed an excise tax on the use of the roads, rather than a property tax on cars,” he said.
In the 1937 case State ex rel. Hansen v. Salter, the state supreme court held that a motor vehicle tax, measured annually upon the value of vehicle at registration, is a valid excise tax.
Spitzer also noted that “later the court held that the real estate excise tax is a tax on the sale of property (an excise tax) not a property tax on the property itself.”
The state Supreme Court in its 1952 ruling in Mahler v. Tremper held that a county tax on the sale of real estate is an excise tax and not a property tax because it is a tax on the transaction rather than merely ownership.
Because the real estate tax is an excise tax and not an income tax, it is allowed to be graduated.
The attorney general is arguing that the state courts should see the capital gains income tax in roughly the same way as they do excise taxes, thus allowing the law to stand. Opponents argue the courts should slam the dictionary shut on that effort.