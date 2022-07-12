(The Center Square) – Snohomish County and the University of Washington announced on Tuesday that their 2022 Capstone Project was complete. The goal of the collaboration between the county and the UW's Industrial and Systems Engineering Program to simplify the retail software request and approval systems that the county’s IT team has been struggling with.
The result of the project’s success “saves the county 175 FTE hours every year, estimated at about $70,000 annually,” according to a news release by Snohomish County.
“Snohomish County strongly believes that we can better serve the public and solve more problems when we partner with others in our community,” Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in a statement.
The Capstone Program allows companies and other entities to sponsor senior students from UW's College of Engineering to conduct a project. During the fall quarter, the students work to identify the project and its specifics. Then in the winter and spring quarters, students engage with the problem and at the end of spring they present the project.
This year’s project that focused on the retail software request and approval systems were fixed thanks in part to three UW engineering students: Sahana Sundar, Nick Shawger, and Kyle Sledge.
The three students collaborated to formulate a solution by using “an interface that IT had already integrated for certain software requests. This interface was constructed in EasyVista and allows for an expedited request process for highly utilized common software products like the Microsoft and Adobe suites,” the county wrote.
The students found that adding more software products to the interface allowed for the products to have an expedited request process. That reduces the number of approvals needed using the standard request process.
“My teammates and I are proud that our work will save the IT department time and money and grateful for the opportunity to apply our ISE skills to improve local government,” Sundar said.
The IT team at Snohomish County hosted its first Capstone project with UW in 2020, in which students conducted a project in the county’s record center. That project was successful enough for the IT team to collaborate with UW this year as well.