University of Washington-Seattle accepts 48.7 percent of those who apply for admission -- one of the criteria making it the hardest college in Washington to get into, according to a recent analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.
The median SAT score of students attending the school was 1305 out of 1600, 24/7 Wall St. reported, and the yearly net cost to attend is $24,499. Many of the selective universities on the list rely on their reputations and high demand among potential students in order to charge more for tuition and board, according to the analysis.
24/7 Wall St. determined the most selective college in each of the 50 states using admissions data compiled for four-year institutions at the National Center for Education Statistics, as well as SAT scores.
The income potential of their graduates seems to justify the popularity of the colleges on the 24/7 Wall St. list, since at least 12 of the schools graduated students with median earnings a decade after enrolling of more than $70,000, according to the analysis.
---
The Most Selective Colleges Among the 50 States
|State
|College
|Admission Rate for 2018-2019
|# of Applicants in 2018-19
|Undergraduates in 2018
|Median SAT Score (out of 1600)
|Annual Net Cost to Attend
|Alabama
|Birmingham Southern College
|56.7%
|3,636
|1,268
|1145
|$50,440
|Alaska
|University of Alaska Fairbanks
|76.1%
|1,683
|6,429
|1150
|$17,168
|Arizona
|Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
|67.2%
|2,859
|2,726
|1240
|$49,912
|Arkansas
|Lyon College
|49.9%
|1,741
|655
|1132
|$37,377
|California
|California Institute of Technology
|6.6%
|8,208
|948
|1560
|$65,874
|Colorado
|U.S. Air Force Academy
|11.4%
|10,376
|4,336
|1300
|N/A
|Connecticut
|Yale University
|6.3%
|35,301
|5,964
|1520
|$68,950
|Delaware
|University of Delaware
|66.4%
|27,691
|19,956
|1230
|$25,210
|Florida
|University of Miami
|32.1%
|34,281
|11,117
|1325
|$62,810
|Georgia
|Emory University
|18.5%
|27,559
|7,086
|1435
|$65,080
|Hawaii
|Brigham Young University-Hawaii
|44.8%
|2,970
|3,176
|1172
|$17,178
|Idaho
|Northwest Nazarene University
|70.9%
|1,046
|1,483
|1130
|$38,203
|Illinois
|University of Chicago
|7.3%
|32,283
|6,632
|1530
|$72,717
|Indiana
|University of Notre Dame
|17.7%
|20,371
|8,617
|1445
|$67,043
|Iowa
|Grinnell College
|24.4%
|7,349
|1,716
|1410
|$63,438
|Kansas
|Sterling College
|40.5%
|1,587
|648
|985
|$35,102
|Kentucky
|Alice Lloyd College
|27.8%
|4,720
|644
|985
|$23,827
|Louisiana
|Tulane University of Louisiana
|17.3%
|38,816
|7,920
|1410
|$66,896
|Maine
|Colby College
|13.1%
|12,313
|2,000
|1420
|$65,824
|Maryland
|Johns Hopkins University
|11.5%
|29,776
|6,064
|1510
|$67,603
|Massachusetts
|Harvard University
|4.7%
|42,749
|9,950
|1525
|$66,900
|Michigan
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|22.8%
|64,917
|30,318
|1415
|$28,652
|Minnesota
|Carleton College
|19.8%
|7,092
|2,097
|1445
|$66,490
|Mississippi
|Mississippi College
|38.4%
|2,216
|3,232
|1180
|$1,600
|Missouri
|Washington University in St. Louis
|15.0%
|31,320
|7,751
|1520
|$69,754
|Montana
|Rocky Mountain College
|58.4%
|1,521
|897
|1030
|$37,687
|Nebraska
|Midland University
|52.1%
|1,886
|1,721
|994
|$41,473
|Nevada
|University of Nevada-Las Vegas
|82.0%
|11,612
|25,282
|1135
|$16,964
|New Hampshire
|Dartmouth College
|8.7%
|22,033
|4,418
|1495
|$69,474
|New Jersey
|Princeton University
|5.5%
|35,370
|5,428
|1500
|$64,390
|New Mexico
|New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
|23.2%
|1,740
|1,412
|1290
|$20,727
|New York
|Columbia University in the City of New York
|5.9%
|40,572
|8,216
|1490
|$71,972
|North Carolina
|Duke University
|8.9%
|35,786
|6,682
|1460
|$69,847
|North Dakota
|Minot State University
|50.1%
|1,040
|2,915
|1122
|$15,483
|Ohio
|Case Western Reserve University
|29.3%
|26,642
|5,261
|1430
|$63,216
|Oklahoma
|University of Tulsa
|40.8%
|8,526
|3,267
|1295
|$56,173
|Oregon
|Reed College
|35.0%
|5,957
|1,483
|1405
|$67,235
|Pennsylvania
|University of Pennsylvania
|8.4%
|44,491
|11,851
|1490
|$69,340
|Rhode Island
|Brown University
|7.7%
|35,437
|7,043
|1488
|$68,106
|South Carolina
|Clemson University
|47.2%
|28,845
|19,669
|1305
|$28,545
|South Dakota
|Augustana University
|65.4%
|2,201
|1,807
|1180
|$40,681
|Tennessee
|Vanderbilt University
|9.6%
|34,313
|6,861
|1505
|$64,654
|Texas
|Rice University
|11.1%
|20,923
|3,992
|1535
|$60,518
|Utah
|Brigham Young University-Provo
|64.5%
|11,205
|31,441
|1310
|$17,801
|Vermont
|Middlebury College
|16.7%
|9,227
|2,564
|1415
|$66,332
|Virginia
|Washington and Lee University
|21.2%
|5,855
|1,829
|1420
|$64,700
|Washington
|University of Washington-Seattle
|48.7%
|45,907
|32,099
|1305
|$24,499
|West Virginia
|Davis & Elkins College
|37.0%
|2,495
|793
|1000
|$41,055
|Wisconsin
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|51.7%
|42,727
|31,705
|1365
|$25,121
|Wyoming
|University of Wyoming
|96.0%
|5,293
|9,998
|1165
|$19,615
Source: 24/7 Wall St.