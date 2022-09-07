(The Center Square) — The University of Washington ranks in the lowest 10% among more than 200 universities for freedom of speech.
The College Free Speech Rankings 2022-2023 rated the schools based on a survey of nearly 45,000 full-time undergraduate students conducted during the spring semester by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression and College Pulse. The survey measured 10 components assessing student perceptions of the freedom of speech on campus and behavior of administrators toward expressions of free speech.
UW ranked 188 of the 208 schools surveyed in 2022, down from 53rd of 154 schools in 2021 and 15th of 55 in 2020. Measured in percentages, the University’s rank dropped from the upper 30% to the bottom 10% in two years.
In 2022 the lowest criterion rankings were in comfort expressing ideas, 176th; administrative support, 173rd; disruptive conduct, 134th; and openness, 132nd. The report noted two instances in which scholars were sanctioned by the administration for the exercise of free speech between 2019 and 2022.
University policy allows the free exchange of ideas in keeping with the principle of academic freedom and the First Amendment. However, the school reserves the right to limit the time, place, and manner in which people may speak freely on campus.
The University website states, “Courts have long recognized that public colleges and universities have the right to set reasonable time, place, and manner restrictions on the use of their campus facilities ... Simply put, this means that the University of Washington can delineate the ‘when, where and how’ of free-speech activities, as long as it is applied in a content neutral way (in other words, it must apply to all speech, no matter how favored or disfavored) and it leaves ample opportunity for speech in alternative areas or forums.”
Negative reactions to free speech by scholars were received from both the left and the right according to a separate FIRE report. And while liberal students outnumber conservatives by 5.6 to 1 at UW, students seeming to represent a broad spectrum of opinions expressed hesitation about speaking freely on campus.
"It's uncomfortable to talk about controversial topics because of the retaliation I might face- I am a person of color, Muslim, and belong the LGBTQ community and there's a lot of backlash that can happen from/because of each of my identities,” said a student in the class of 2023, according to the report.
A student in the class of 2024 stated, “In all of my non-stem classes I very much have tailored some, or all, or my responses to question to fit with what I think the professor would want to hear. While it varies from subject to subject, I feel like some of my opinions, especially with regard to race or gender, would not be tolerated in the classroom or by my peers. While I have not explicitly been denied the opportunity to express my opinion, I have felt as though if I did say what I believe, both my grade and how people interact with me would be negatively effected,” according to the report.
Another student in the class of 2024 stated, “And since I'm not a part of the two-party system people who are liberal or democrats just look down on me telling me that it'd be better if I helped their voter block."
Overall, the report data indicates that, from the student’s perspective, hostility toward free speech exists on campus.
Fewer than 40% of students expressed no concern expressing their views could damage their reputation. Less than two-thirds said that shouting down a speaker is never acceptable. Only 43% of students said they rarely or never self-censor on campus.
The University of Chicago was ranked first in the report. Columbia University ranked last.
The University of Washington did not reply to a request for comment.