(The Center Square) – A professor at the University of Washington (UW) was censored over his approach to the wording in his class syllabus that stems from a campus-wide recommendation that professors include a native land acknowledgement in the document.
The university’s Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity recommends that professors acknowledge that the campus is located on the ancestral lands of the Coast Salish Native American tribes.
Professor Stuart Reges wrote in his Computer Science and Engineering 143 class syllabus “I acknowledge that by the labor theory of property the Coast Salish people can claim historical ownership of almost none of the land currently occupied by the University of Washington,” according to a story in The College Fix.
The labor theory of property comes from philosopher John Locke, who in his “Second Treatise on Government” said that people can claim ownership of land by appropriating it through an act of labor.
Reges told The College Fix in an email that it entails “mixing your labor with the land (like growing crops there).”
Administrators in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering removed the statement without Reges’ consent and then created a new section of the class with a different professor after students complained.
Reges said he would remove the statement if all other faculty agreed to remove theirs as well.
Magdalena Balazinska, director of the department, told The College Fix in an email that the statement was “inappropriate, offensive and not relevant,” to the course content. “The invocation of Locke’s theory of property dehumanizes and demeans Indigenous people and is contrary to the long-standing relationship and respect the UW has for the Coast Salish peoples and the federally recognized tribes within the state of Washington.”
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education sent a letter to UW President Ann Mari Cauce on behalf of Reges, saying the school violated his First Amendment Rights and is an “impermissible viewpoint-based restriction on faculty expression.”
The letter noted that UW’s faculty code says faculty enjoy “the freedom to discuss all relevant matters in teaching … and to speak or write without institutional discipline or restraint on matters of public concern.”
In January of 2020, Reges wrote on Quillette that he had been stripped of his primary duties and given a one-year probationary appointment. Reges is not tenured and is appointed for varying lengths of time. He wrote that the controversy arose over a previous article he wrote titled, “Why Women Don’t Code.”
A university spokesperson told the student newspaper, The Daily at the time that Reges had not been demoted but that his responsibilities had changed as the school was changing the way it managed introductory classes.